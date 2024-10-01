Rising Star Optometry Helps Treat Sports-Related Brain Injuries

Eye Care Clinic

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Star Optometry is pleased to announce that they can assist with vision therapy for those suffering from sports-related brain injuries. When individuals suffer a concussion or other traumatic brain injury while participating in sports, vision therapy can be a valuable asset to their treatment plan.The medical professionals at Rising Star Optometry work with professional and recreational athletes for post-concussion therapy to help them overcome the vision problems that can result from these brain injuries. Concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries can disrupt basic visual reflexes that can negatively impact tracking, convergence, focusing, and other basic eye functions. Injured individuals may experience dizziness, trouble focusing, blurring, double vision, headaches, nausea, light sensitivity, and other issues. Vision therapy can be an effective treatment that improves these symptoms more quickly.Rising Star Optometry encourages athletes suffering from concussions or mild traumatic brain injuries to schedule an appointment to determine whether vision therapy can be a beneficial element of their treatment plan, improving recovery times. Their expert team is ready to help individuals restore their vision after a sports injury.Anyone interested in learning how they help treat sports-related brain injuries can find out more by visiting the Rising Star Optometry website or calling 1-415-459-2020.About Rising Star Optometry: Rising Star Optometry is a full-service eye care clinic providing exams and treatments for patients of all ages. Their team is available for on-site appointments at two locations in San Rafael and San Francisco. Telehealth appointments are also available. They aim to help patients see as clearly as possible and protect their eye health.

