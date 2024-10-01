Advanced Combat Helmet Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

The Business Research Company’s Advanced Combat Helmet Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced combat helmet market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.77 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on soldier welfare, industrial collaboration and innovation, government funding and contracts, standardization and testing protocols, research and development in helmet design.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The advanced combat helmet market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of advanced electronics, modularity and customization, focus on comfort and ergonomics, rise in demand for non-ballistic protection, advancements in manufacturing techniques.

Growth Driver Of The Advanced Combat Helmet Market

The growing threat of terrorism and conflicts is expected to propel the growth of the advanced combat helmet market going forward. Terrorism refers to the use of violence or the threat of violence, especially against civilians, in order to achieve political, religious, or ideological goals, whereas illegal activity is any activity that is prohibited by law. The use of advanced combat helmets in counterterrorism efforts enhances the protection of military and security personnel by providing improved ballistic resistance, increased durability, and enhanced communication capabilities, thereby mitigating the risks associated with terrorist activities.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Advanced Combat Helmet Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include ArmorSource LLC, Elbit Systems, Gentex Corporation, Morgan Advanced Material PLC, Revision Military, Ceradyne Inc., MKU Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eagle Industries, Survitec Group Limited, Elmon S.A, 3M Company, Avon Rubber PLC, BAE Systems Inc., Safariland Group, Ballistic Protection Limited, Diamond Age Solutions Inc., Galvion, Hard Shell FZE, KDH Defense Systems Inc., MTEK, NFM Group, Ops-Core Inc., Rabintex Industries Ltd., Sarkar Tactical Inc., Team Wendy LLC, Performance Fabrics Incorporated, Defenx Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating products, such as ballistic helmets, to expand their customer base and gain a competitive advantage. A ballistic helmet is a type of headgear designed to provide protection against ballistic threats, such as bullets and shrapnel.

How Is The Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Black, Camouflage

2) By Material: Ballistic, Thermoplastic, Metal

3) By Application: Defense, Law Enforcement Agencies, Homeland Security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Advanced Combat Helmet Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Advanced Combat Helmet Market Definition

The advanced combat helmet is based on the MICH (Modular Integrated Communications Helmet) design and offers soldiers with an enhanced helmet, replacing the earlier PASGT helmet (Personal Armor System for Ground Troops). It has been designed to provide safeguard against ballistic impact from projectiles.

Advanced Combat Helmet Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global advanced combat helmet market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Advanced Combat Helmet Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on advanced combat helmet market size, advanced combat helmet market drivers and trends, advanced combat helmet market major players and advanced combat helmet market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

