Global DOAS Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DOAS market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.12 billion in 2023 to $4.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demonstrated benefits in energy savings, commercial and institutional adoption, focus on occupant comfort, renovation and retrofitting projects, demand for improved indoor air quality.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global DOAS Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The DOAS market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to COVID-19 pandemic impact, demand from commercial and institutional sectors, integration with smart building solutions, focus on comfort and control, renovation, and retrofitting activities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights IntoThe Global DOAS MarketWith A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The DOAS Market

An increasing number of residential and commercial constructions is expected to boost the growth of the DOAS market going forward. Construction refers to building, modifying, repairing, remodeling, enhancing, or destroying infrastructure or facility. Residential and non-residential (including commercial, industrial, and others) infrastructure are part of the construction sector. DOAS (dedicated outdoor air systems) are used in diverse types of buildings including industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional buildings where the selection of DOAS in each building is influenced by the environment, the age of the building, the owner's and project designer's personal preferences, the project budget, and the overall design of the buildings.

Which Market Players Are Driving The DOAS Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Johnson Controls International PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., Lucky Goldstar Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Addison HVAC LLC, Desert Aire LLC, DRI-Steem Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies PLC, Price Industries Limited, Munters Corporation, Captive-Aire Systems Inc., JMA Wireless, SOLiD Technologies Inc., Radio Frequency Systems, HUBER+SUHNER AG, Cobham Wireless, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Axell Wireless Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Anritsu Corporation, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Ingersoll Rand, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International S.A.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The DOAS Market Size?

Major companies operating in the DOAS market are adopting strategic investments, such as Johnson Controls International PLC's investment in the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), which aims to provide sustainable building solutions. Johnson Controls has strengthened its commitment to healthy building solutions by investing in and partnering with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

How Is The Global DOASMarket Segmented?

1) By Capacity: Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, Greater Than 60 Tons

2) By Implementation Type: New Construction, Retrofit

3) By Requirement: Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, Dehumidification

4) By End User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The DOASMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

DOAS Market Definition

A DOAS (dedicated outdoor air system) is an HVAC system that consists of two parallel systems such as one system specifically designed to deliver outdoor air ventilation, which manages the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and another system specifically designed to manage the loads produced by indoor or process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure. It is installed outside and is often used with other HVAC equipment.

DOAS Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global DOASmarket report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The DOAS Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on DOAS market size, DOAS market driversand trendsand DOASmarket growth across geographies. Thisreport helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

