DC Department of Motor Vehicles Joins State-to-State to Increase Driver License Cross Verification

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has joined 41 other US jurisdictions in the State-to-State (S2S) verification program to electronically check with all other participating states if an individual currently holds a driver license or identification card in another state. S2S also enables a state to send a request to another state to surrender or invalidate a credential.

In compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, S2S was implemented in 2015 by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrations (AAMVA) as an electronic tool that allows states to “talk” to other states about an applicant’s driver record. DC DMV now has access to the nationwide Driver History Record (DHR) functionality, which supports the concept of one driver, one credential, one driver history record.

Not only does the implementation of S2S lead to a decrease in processing time for credentials, it also leads to an increase in driver history accuracy and completeness, which ultimately promotes the safe operation of motor vehicles and public safety in the District of Columbia.

More information about State-to-State (S2S) can be found on the DMV website here.