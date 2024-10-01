Global Curcumin Market to Reach USD 369.2 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Natural Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant Agents | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, increased R&D efforts to enhance curcumin bioavailability are driving market growth, supported by laboratory studies and human clinical trials assessing its efficacy and safety for treating digestive disorders, arthritis, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Curcumin Market share is projected to witness robust growth over the next decade, with market value expected to reach USD 369.2 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2023-2033). Increasing consumer interest in natural ingredients and curcumin's growing recognition as a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent are key factors driving the market expansion.



Curcumin Gains Traction Across Various Industries

Curcumin, a bioactive compound derived from turmeric, has garnered significant attention due to its therapeutic benefits. The food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries are incorporating curcumin into their products, further boosting demand. Its rising application in dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals is also contributing to market growth.

Market Growth Supported by Rising Awareness of Health Benefits

The increased incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with growing awareness of the health benefits of curcumin, including its potential role in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, is accelerating market demand. The rise of plant-based and natural remedies further augments the consumption of curcumin-based products.

“The global curcumin market is experiencing significant growth due to its potent therapeutic properties, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which drive its demand across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care sectors, aiding in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways:

The global curcumin market is projected to grow from USD 127.0 Million in 2023 to USD 369.2 Million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.3%.

By 2033, the North American curcumin market is expected to exceed USD 130.8 million.

the United Kingdom curcumin market from pharmaceutical applications was valued at more than USD 15.5 million. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 16.7%.

Based on nature, conventional curcumin is estimated to account for more than 87.3% of the total market share for curcumin in 2021.

In terms of application, the antioxidant segment is estimated to hold a dominant share of 30.1% of the global curcumin market in 2021.

Based on form, sales of the powder form of curcumin are anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 59.6 Million in 2021.

Based on end-use, sales of curcumin in the herbal and medicinal products segment are expected to grow at an impressive 12.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents, rising health consciousness, and expanding applications across industries.

Food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals are major sectors driving the market's expansion.



How Will Curcumin Demand Fare Across Germany?

Germany is projected to account for 16.3% of the Europe curcumin market share in 2021, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of functional food is driving the increasing popularity of vitamins and nutritional supplements in the country. As customers seek new ways to enhance their overall health and immune systems, the demand for curcumin-based products continues to rise.

The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses among the geriatric population is further boosting interest in preventive healthcare solutions, such as curcumin functional food and medicine. Additionally, the increasing use of complementary and alternative medicine, particularly among affluent patients, is expected to propel the growth of Germany’s curcumin market through 2031.

What is Supporting China’s Dominance in the East Asia Curcumin Market?

China’s curcumin market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 6.8 million in 2021. Health-conscious consumers across East Asia are driving demand for healthier products while avoiding unhealthy ingredients like sugar, fat, and salt. Curcumin is gaining popularity as a natural alternative to salt in spice and herb mixes.

Furthermore, curcumin is widely used as a natural yellowish coloring additive in the food industry for products such as mustard, cheese, butter, popcorn, and yellow cake mix. Curcumin’s health benefits, including reducing inflammation, improving mood, lowering blood sugar, and promoting heart health, are making it a popular ingredient in special diet plans such as keto, paleo, and Chrono diets.





What Are the Chief Factors Driving the Indian Market for Curcumin?

India is set to account for 45.2% of the South Asia curcumin market share in 2021, according to FMI. The growing demand for high-quality, natural ingredients is encouraging manufacturers to innovate and enhance the efficacy of their products, leading to an increased use of curcumin-derived ingredients.

Indian consumers are increasingly turning to curcumin for its numerous health benefits. To meet this growing demand, manufacturers are launching new curcumin-based products, particularly in the functional and superfoods category, further propelling the curcumin market in India.

What Will Aid the Expansion of Brazil's Market for Curcumin?

Brazil is expected to account for 27.6% of the Latin American curcumin market share in 2021. The rising demand for organically grown spices and herbs, especially in medicinal products and dietary supplements, is driving curcumin sales in Brazil.

As consumers increasingly opt for natural and organic solutions in healthcare and nutrition, curcumin’s prominence in Brazil’s market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Curcumin Market - Competition Landscape

The market for curcumin is extremely competitive and fragmented, driven primarily by its application in the nutraceutical and cosmetics industries. Because this product is produced from turmeric and ginger, production units must be located near the raw material source, lowering the final product cost, and eliminating logistical stress.

India is a major producer of turmeric, accounting for more than 78% of global output. Companies are increasingly focusing on establishing manufacturing operations in the country. The market's future is further strengthened by favorable regulatory regimes and supporting government initiatives in the next years.

Some of the major participants in the global curcumin market are

BioMax Life Sciences

Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd

JIAHERB, INC.

Synthite Industries Ltd

BioThrive Sciences

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd

Sabinsa Corporation

The Green Labs LLC

WackerChemie AG

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

SV Agrofood

Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Helmigs Prima Sehejtera P.T

SMP Nutra



Curcumin Market by Key Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Heart Health

Brain Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Antioxidant

Flavouring & Colorant

By End-Use:

Dietary Supplements

Food Products

Herbal & Medicinal Products

Cosmetics

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



German Translation -

Der globale Marktanteil von Curcumin wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stark wachsen. Der Marktwert soll bis 2033 369,2 Millionen USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum (2023–2033) eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 11,3 % aufweisen. Das zunehmende Interesse der Verbraucher an natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen und die zunehmende Anerkennung von Curcumin als wirksames entzündungshemmendes und antioxidatives Mittel sind Schlüsselfaktoren für die Marktexpansion.

Curcumin gewinnt in verschiedenen Branchen an Bedeutung

Curcumin, eine bioaktive Verbindung aus Kurkuma, hat aufgrund seiner therapeutischen Vorteile große Aufmerksamkeit erregt. Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie sowie die Pharma- und Kosmetikindustrie integrieren Curcumin in ihre Produkte und steigern so die Nachfrage weiter. Seine zunehmende Verwendung in Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Nutrazeutika trägt ebenfalls zum Marktwachstum bei.

Marktwachstum wird durch steigendes Bewusstsein für gesundheitliche Vorteile unterstützt

Die zunehmende Häufigkeit chronischer Krankheiten, gepaart mit einem wachsenden Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Curcumin, einschließlich seiner potenziellen Rolle bei der Reduzierung von Entzündungen und oxidativem Stress, beschleunigt die Marktnachfrage. Der Aufstieg pflanzlicher und natürlicher Heilmittel steigert den Konsum von Curcumin-basierten Produkten weiter.

„Der globale Curcumin-Markt erlebt ein signifikantes Wachstum aufgrund seiner starken therapeutischen Eigenschaften, einschließlich entzündungshemmender und antioxidativer Wirkungen, die seine Nachfrage in den Bereichen Pharmazeutika, Lebensmittel und Getränke sowie Körperpflege ankurbeln und bei der Vorbeugung und Behandlung chronischer Krankheiten helfen“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Kundenpartnerin bei Future Market Insights.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

Der globale Curcumin-Markt soll von 127,0 Millionen USD im Jahr 2023 auf 369,2 Millionen USD im Jahr 2033 wachsen und eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 11,3 % verzeichnen.

Bis 2033 wird der nordamerikanische Curcumin-Markt voraussichtlich 130,8 Millionen USD übersteigen.

Der britische Curcumin-Markt für pharmazeutische Anwendungen wurde auf über 15,5 Millionen USD geschätzt. Während des Prognosezeitraums wird für Europa mit 16,7 % die höchste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate erwartet.

Aufgrund der Natur wird geschätzt, dass herkömmliches Curcumin im Jahr 2021 mehr als 87,3 % des gesamten Marktanteils für Curcumin ausmacht.

In Bezug auf die Anwendung wird geschätzt, dass das Antioxidantien-Segment im Jahr 2021 einen dominierenden Anteil von 30,1 % des weltweiten Curcumin-Marktes hält.

Aufgrund der Form wird erwartet, dass der Umsatz mit Curcumin in Pulverform im Jahr 2021 einen Wert von 59,6 Millionen USD erreichen wird.

Aufgrund der Endverwendung wird erwartet, dass der Umsatz mit Curcumin im Segment der Kräuter- und Arzneimittelprodukte im Prognosezeitraum mit einer beeindruckenden durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 12,0 % wächst.

Steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen entzündungshemmenden und antioxidativen Mitteln, steigendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein und wachsende Anwendungen in allen Branchen.

Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Kosmetika und Nutraceutika sind wichtige Sektoren, die die Expansion des Marktes vorantreiben.

Wie wird sich die Nachfrage nach Curcumin in Deutschland entwickeln?

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird Deutschland im Jahr 2021 voraussichtlich einen Marktanteil von 16,3 % am europäischen Curcumin-Markt haben. Das steigende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher hinsichtlich der Vorteile von funktionellen Lebensmitteln treibt die zunehmende Beliebtheit von Vitaminen und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln im Land voran. Da die Kunden nach neuen Wegen suchen, um ihre allgemeine Gesundheit und ihr Immunsystem zu verbessern, steigt die Nachfrage nach Produkten auf Curcumin-Basis weiter an.

Die zunehmende Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten unter der geriatrischen Bevölkerung steigert das Interesse an präventiven Gesundheitslösungen wie funktionellen Curcumin-Lebensmitteln und -Medikamenten weiter. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass die zunehmende Nutzung von Komplementär- und Alternativmedizin, insbesondere unter wohlhabenden Patienten, das Wachstum des deutschen Curcumin-Marktes bis 2031 vorantreiben wird.

Was unterstützt Chinas Dominanz auf dem ostasiatischen Curcumin-Markt?

Der chinesische Curcumin-Markt wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2021 einen Wert von 6,8 Millionen USD erreichen. Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher in ganz Ostasien treiben die Nachfrage nach gesünderen Produkten voran und vermeiden gleichzeitig ungesunde Zutaten wie Zucker, Fett und Salz. Curcumin wird als natürliche Alternative zu Salz in Gewürz- und Kräutermischungen immer beliebter.

Darüber hinaus wird Curcumin in der Lebensmittelindustrie häufig als natürlicher gelblicher Farbstoff für Produkte wie Senf, Käse, Butter, Popcorn und gelbe Kuchenmischungen verwendet. Die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Curcumin, darunter die Verringerung von Entzündungen, die Verbesserung der Stimmung, die Senkung des Blutzuckers und die Förderung der Herzgesundheit, machen es zu einer beliebten Zutat in speziellen Diätplänen wie Keto-, Paleo- und Chrono-Diäten.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

