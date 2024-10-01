New USC Poll Finds Nathan Hochman With Massive 24% Lead in Los Angeles County District Attorney Race

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new USC poll released today found that Nathan Hochman has a commanding 24-point lead over George Gascon in the Los Angeles County District Attorney race, just five weeks from the election.“The poll results are reflective of what I hear every day as I meet with voters from every walk of life, throughout L.A. County,” Hochman said. “People are tired of Gascon’s policies, they’re tired of the residential burglaries, home invasions, Metro violence, fentanyl poisonings, stores with merchandise locked down. They’re tired of feeling unsafe in their homes, in their neighborhoods, parks and stores, and they want change. I will restore public safety by bringing balanced criminal justice policies back to the D.A’s Office and sending a message to criminals that there will be consequences for those who victimize Angelenos.”The new poll, conducted Sept. 12 to Sept. 25, found that 44.4% of respondents would vote for Hochman, 20.3% for Gascon and 32.8% were undecided. It is nearly identical to the findings of a Berkeley IGS poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times in August that found Hochman had a 45% to 20% lead against Gascon, with 35% undecided.USC Professor Christian Grose said: “Nathan Hochman has taken a decisive lead over George Gascon outside the margin of error of the poll. Gascon is stuck in the 20s in the poll, which is pretty similar to the primary vote he received in March. The poll also shows that voters are concerned about crime, and those with crime concerns are more likely to support Hochman.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

