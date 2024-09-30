Justice Department Secures Agreement with Aiken County Public Schools in South Carolina to Protect Civil Rights of English Learner Students

The Justice Department announced today a settlement agreement with the Aiken County Public School District in South Carolina to resolve the department’s investigation into allegations that English learner students were not receiving appropriate instruction and services.

The department’s investigation identified concerns that the district failed to provide hundreds of English learner students, including students with disabilities, the language instruction they needed to become fluent in English. English learner students also faced barriers to full participation in core subjects like science, math and social studies. Under the agreement, the district will ensure that English learner students receive sufficient English language instruction from qualified teachers and that teachers of core subjects are trained on instructional strategies to help support English learners in their classrooms.

“Students who are learning English deserve the same access to educational opportunities as their classmates,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to ensuring school districts comply with federal civil rights laws designed to provide equal access to education so that all students can pursue their dreams and aspirations. This agreement will help support English learner students in the Aiken County Public Schools so they can participate fully in their schools’ academic programs.”

“All South Carolina students deserve a chance to learn and engage in coursework. For English learners that means help in overcoming language barriers,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “We are pleased that the Aiken County School District is working to serve the needs of its English learners so they can fully participate in their coursework and become successful members of our community.”

The district cooperated fully throughout the investigation and has already begun making improvements to its English learner program, including hiring a full-time director and training instructional coaches on strategies to better serve students. Under the agreement, the district will ensure its teachers have the qualifications, training and support needed to help students learn English and participate fully in their core subject classes. The district will also provide language translation and interpretation of important school information to parents who are not fluent in English and create an advisory board composed of parents, educators and community members.

The department’s Civil Rights Division conducted its investigation under the Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974, which was enacted 50 years ago last month.

