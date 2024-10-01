Soldier of Fortune Magazine Publisher Susan Katz Keating Addresses the Reality of Being a War Correspondent

“War is not entertainment,” Keating said. “Inexperienced journalists who venture downrange put their own lives at risk and jeopardize the safety of others."

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful statement regarding the role of war correspondents, Susan Katz Keating , publisher of Soldier of Fortune magazine , emphasized the seriousness and risks associated with reporting from conflict zones. Drawing on her own extensive experience in the field, Keating highlighted the stark contrast between the realities of war and the misconceptions held by those who lack the necessary training and experience.“War is not entertainment. War is not a playground,” Keating said. “Inexperienced would-be journalists who venture into combat zones put their own lives at risk and jeopardize the safety of seasoned correspondents and military personnel.”Keating expressed concern over the growing number of individuals who approach war zones as if they are mere tourist attractions.“They demean actual war correspondents, and endanger many lives," she said. "These people are tourists and rubberneckers, seeking adventure rather than understanding the gravity of the situation. I will not enable their fantasies.”Highlighting the need for professionalism and respect in war journalism, Keating called for a commitment to rigorous training and ethical reporting standards. “True war correspondents carry the weight of responsibility,” she said. “We owe it to those on the ground to report accurately and sensitively, not to sensationalize or trivialize their experiences.”Keating’s remarks serve as a crucial reminder that the role of a war correspondent is not only about reporting but also about understanding the profound impact of conflict on individuals and communities. Soldier of Fortune remains committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, advocating for responsible reporting in the face of adversity.For further information or to arrange an interview with Susan Katz Keating, please contact Soldier of Fortune Magazine via the website.About Soldier of Fortune MagazineSoldier of Fortune is a renowned publication dedicated to providing in-depth coverage and analysis of military affairs, security issues, and the experiences of those who serve in the armed forces. Through responsible journalism and expert insights, SOFMAG aims to inform and educate readers about the complexities of conflict and the realities of war.

