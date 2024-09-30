Terracon Acquires Metcalf Archaeological Consultants

U.S. Clients in Mountain West and Great Plains to benefit from expanded resources

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Metcalf Archaeological Consultants, Inc. (Metcalf), a long established employee-owned firm providing environmental planning and cultural resource management services in the Rocky Mountains, and Central and Northern Great Plains.

By joining Terracon, Metcalf will gain significantly more support regionally and nationwide, while continuing to provide their clients with services including archaeology, architectural history, and software applications. The combined services will deliver solutions for commercial development, energy, federal, state, and tribal agencies, transportation, telecommunications, and utilities. Clients will also benefit from Metcalf’s FactorEarth, a technology platform offering applications including FactorEarth Record that bring data collection, collaboration and efficient form export capabilities together.

“We are delighted to welcome the Metcalf team to Terracon and are excited to share their talents and expertise to our clients in the west and across the U.S.,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO.

Metcalf’s 72 employees will immediately become part of Terracon, and the firm will operate as Metcalf Archaeology, A Terracon Company. The transition will be seamless for clients. Metcalf will be supported by nearby Terracon offices in its Western operations, including locations in Denver; Salt Lake City; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Billings, Great Falls and Bozeman, Montana; and West Fargo, Dickinson, and Bismarck, North Dakota.

“The employee-owners at Metcalf are the heart and fabric of our company, and this opportunity aligned with our commitment to our people. It is also a perfectly timed convergence of strategy and vision that will greatly impact a growing industry,” said Nate Boyless, president and CEO.

