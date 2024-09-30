D-BOX Technologies Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

Three-year revenue growth of 257% from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2024

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO) a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail’s 2024 Report on Business. D-BOX achieved record total revenues of $39.6 million in its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, representing revenue growth of 257% over the past three fiscal years.

D-BOX was also included in a Report on Business magazine feature titled “Supersize me: From fintech to nerdcore to high-tech surveillence, meet 14 of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.”

“It is an honour to be acknowledged as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “Over the past three years, we have significantly expanded our footprint in the theatrical market and established D-BOX as a key player in both the sim racing and the simulation and training markets. All the while, we refined our focus on these three commercial markets and drove significant improvements in profitability. I want to thank everyone at D-BOX for their contributions to these accomplishments and helping us receive this most recent accolade.”

“We remain bullish on the overall potential for haptics in commercial markets and our positioning and alignment with market trends for both immersive entertainment and virtual training. Everything is going virtual, but human beings will never stop wanting to have experiences in reality—or those that approximate it. The experience economy is an increasing part of our day-to-day, and we’ll continue to innovate within it.”

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2024 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

ABOUT REPORT ON BUSINESS

Report on Business magazine is the trusted source for business leaders and ambitious Canadians making a difference. With a monthly readership of 2.7 million across print / digital, Report on Business is the premier magazine for leaders across industries, corporations, start-ups, and small businesses.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

