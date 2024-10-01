Aspire and Plutus Consulting Launch Innovative and Combined ESG & Operational Resilience Service Diagnostic, namely ESR

Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd Plutus Consulting Group

New consultancy service diagnostic aims to revolutionise & combine ESG & Operational Resilience assessments with sustainable & resilience diagnostic landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd, in collaboration with Plutus Consulting Group, today announced the launch of a ground-breaking diagnostic service that combines Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessments with Operational Resilience evaluations - this unique offering is set to transform how businesses approach sustainability and risk management in an increasingly complex global and regulatory landscape.The new service, the first of its kind in the market, provides organisations with a comprehensive diagnostic analysis of their ESG sentiment alongside a thorough assessment of their operational resilience. This integrated approach allows companies to align their sustainability goals with robust business continuity strategies, creating a more holistic view of organisational health and future-readiness."In today's business environment, ESG considerations and operational resilience are inextricably linked," said Robert Peopall, Managing Partner of Aspire. "Our partnership with Plutus Consulting Group allows us to offer a service that addresses these critical areas simultaneously, providing unparalleled insights for our clients."John Martin, CEO and Founder of Plutus Consulting Group, added, "This collaborative effort combines our deep expertise in operational resilience and ESG analysis with Aspire's industry-leading diagnostic capabilities. The result is a diagnostic tool (ID8) that will help organisations not only identify the most critical priorities but also build action plans for sustainable, resilient business models in the long term."Key features of the new service include:- Comprehensive ESG and Operational Resilience assessments- In-depth and targeted Operational Resilience evaluations using diagnostic surveys- Integrated analysis of ESG impact on business continuity- Customised recommendations and action plans for improvement- Ongoing advisory and consulting support for implementation and time-based monitoringThe service is available immediately for businesses across all sectors in the UK, European and US markets.Please contact:For more information about Aspire Performance Improvement and its services, contact:Robert PeopallAspire Performance Improvement Ltd+44 7500 003594Email us here: robertpeopall@aspirepi.comAbout Aspire Performance Improvement LtdAspire Performance Improvement Ltd is a premier management consultancy specialising in business and technology diagnostics. Focused on delivering cost-effective, rapid solutions, Aspire leverages its proprietary software, Aspire ID8 'Ideate', to provide impactful, technology-driven consulting services to organisations worldwide.Visit our Website: https://aspirepi.com/ For more information about Plutus Consulting Group and its services, contact:John MartinPlutus Consulting Group+44 7773 774917Email us here: john@plutusconsgroup.comAbout Plutus Consulting GroupPlutus Consulting Group is a consulting group, specialising in sustainable finance. With a team of experienced professionals combining financial expertise and ESG knowledge, the firm is dedicated to helping businesses and organisations navigate the complex world of sustainable finance. Plutus Consulting Group will aim to drive the transition to a greener, more sustainable economy by providing tailored guidance and innovative solutions that align financial goals with environmental responsibility.Visit our Website: https://plutusconsgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.