Brookfield Business Partners to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners will host its Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, November 8, 2024 prior to 8:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register: BBU2024Q3ConferenceCall

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: BBU2024Q3Webcast

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Marie Fuller

Tel: +44 207 408 8375

Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.com

Investors:

Alan Fleming

Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736

Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

