EPA Names Cal Water 2024 WaterSense® Excellence Award Winner for Second Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYSE: CWT—For the second year in a row, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has honored California Water Service (Cal Water) with its WaterSense® Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products Award. EPA presented the 2024 national award to Cal Water for the utility’s commitment to, and partnership in, helping customers become more water-efficient.



This award recognizes a partner that goes above and beyond to help consumers understand the value of water-use efficiency and aligns with EPA’s focus to aid in those efforts. Last year, through Cal Water’s free Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program—which provides evaluations and repair/retrofit services by an irrigation professional certified through a WaterSense-approved program—along with the utility’s extensive conservation rebate program, more than 1,660 WaterSense-labeled, weather-based irrigation controllers and 8,000 WaterSense-labeled spray sprinkler bodies were installed throughout Cal Water’s service areas. Additionally, beyond the free, high-efficiency conservation kits already offered to residential customers, Cal Water distributed kits to sixth-grade students to take home and provide WaterSense-labeled showerheads and faucet aerators to their families to use.

In total, WaterSense-labeled devices installed in customers’ homes and businesses in 2023 through Cal Water’s conservation rebate programs, Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program, and conservation kits will save an estimated 395.1 million gallons of water over the lifetime of the devices.

“I believe our partnership with WaterSense strengthens our efforts to help customers make conservation a way of life, particularly important as our changing climate brings increasingly frequent and longer cycles of hotter, drier years,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “We appreciate the recognition EPA has given us and remain committed to being a responsible steward of our limited water resources through our comprehensive approach to efficiency, conservation, and sustainability.”

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2 million people statewide through 497,700 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,100+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

