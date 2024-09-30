Submit Release
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.3 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $49.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.9 million, or $19.65 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2024 was $873.62, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $817.82 at June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $6.2 million from $6.5 million a year ago to $12.7 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.3 million from $3.8 million to $5.1 million and gross written premiums increased $70.9 million, moving from $164.3 million to $235.2 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 65.4% to 61.8%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.3 million from $2.8 million to $3.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
       
Investments:      
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 131,989     $ 132,600  
Cash and cash equivalents   47,302       56,854  
Restricted cash   6,410       964  
Accrued investment income   1,014       972  
Premiums receivable   223,823       174,350  
Deferred insurance premiums   264,207       219,828  
Reinsurance balances receivable, net   375,672       348,930  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   10,726       9,152  
Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
Other assets   5,034       3,720  
Total Assets $ 1,104,027     $ 985,220  
       
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 360,322     $ 332,573  
Deferred commission income   7,741       6,878  
Unearned premiums   277,996       230,123  
Ceded premium payable   229,749       183,969  
Payable to general agents   11,198       10,885  
Funds withheld   129,570       136,471  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   23,123       25,725  
Notes payable   20,771       20,771  
Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
Interest payable   578       578  
Deferred tax liability   1,637       648  
Total Liabilities   1,062,985       948,921  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Common shares   4,698       4,698  
Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,179  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (3,547 )     (3,454 )
Retained deficit   (149,288 )     (154,124 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   41,042       36,299  
       
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,104,027     $ 985,220  
       
       
See Notes to June 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com




American Overseas Group Limited  
Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(unaudited)  
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
                 
                 
  Three months ended June 30,   Six Months ended June 30,  
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues                
                 
Net premiums earned $ 12,680     $ 6,529     $ 23,550     $ 12,117  
Fee income   5,126       3,832       11,070       7,656  
                 
Net investment income   270       178       497       340  
Net realized gains on investments   4       25       4       437  
Other income   20       11       37       39  
                 
                 
Total revenues   18,100       10,575       35,158       20,589  
                 
Expenses                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   7,835       4,268       14,330       7,842  
Acquisition expenses   3,567       1,993       7,152       3,752  
Operating expenses   3,052       2,820       6,219       5,576  
Interest expense   578       571       1,156       1,067  
                 
Total expenses   15,032       9,652       28,857       18,237  
                 
                 
Pre-tax net profit $ 3,068     $ 923     $ 6,301     $ 2,352  
Income tax (expense)   (728 )     -       (1,465 )     -  
                 
Net profit available to common shareholders   2,340       923       4,836       2,352  
                 
Net profit per common share:                
Basic $ 49.81     $ 19.65     $ 102.94     $ 50.07  
Diluted   49.81       19.65       102.94       50.07  
                 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
Diluted   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
                 
See Notes to June 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
                 

