Timberland Bancorp Named to Piper Sandler Bank and Thrift 2024 Sm-All Stars

HOQUIAM, Wash., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Piper Sandler Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024. Piper Sandler has identified Timberland Bank as one of the top performing, publicly traded small-cap banks and thrifts in the nation.



In its “Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024” report, Piper Sandler recognized Timberland among the top 30 best performing small capitalization institutions from a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with market capitalizations less than $2.5 billion. In making their selections, Piper Sandler focused on growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

“It is an honor to be named one of the elite small-cap banks and thrifts in the United States,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “The receipt of this award is an honor and a testament to the dedication and commitment of Timberland’s employees who continue to work diligently to support those in the communities we serve.”

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

