Province recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CANADA, September 30 - Today, September 30, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day for all Islanders and Canadians to reflect on the painful impacts of residential schools and the continuing effects on Indigenous peoples and communities.

In 2021, an amendment to the Employment Standards Act officially recognized September 30 as a provincial statutory holiday for all Islanders in response to the 80th Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action. Prince Edward Island was the first province to recognize the day as a statutory holiday.

This day is also known as Orange Shirt Day, a grassroots Indigenous-led initiative founded in 2015 to raise awareness of the individual, family, community, and intergenerational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the belief that Every Child Matters.

Islanders are encouraged to wear orange today to honour the healing journey of those affected by residential schools and remember those who never made it home.

To recognize the day, Premier Dennis King invited the Chiefs of the Mi’kmaq First Nations, as well as members of the Indigenous community and the public, to the Provincial Administration Building this morning for a short reflection followed by lowering the flags to honour the lives of Indigenous peoples impacted by the residential school system. Later this evening, the Provincial Administration Building will be lit in orange.



Quotes:



“The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, is a solemn occasion to honour the strength and resilience of many generations of Indigenous Peoples in what is now known as Canada, and an opportunity for the country to confront and address historic and ongoing wrongs. As a Survivor of the Indian Day School System, I am hopeful that people in Epekwitk (Prince Edward Island) and beyond, will pause today to honour the now adult Survivors of the Indian Residential Schools and Indian Day Schools, mourn all the children who disappeared or died at these and related institutions, and commit to continued education of, and support for, First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.”

- Senator Brian Francis “Every Child Matters is not just a phrase; it is a powerful reminder of the many children lost to the residential school system and the survivors who continue to live with the scars of that experience. Today, on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we pause to reflect on that history and honour the resilience of our people. But we must do more than remember; we must act. Reconciliation is about creating meaningful change and ensuring a brighter future for our youth, one where their voices are heard, their cultures are celebrated, and their spirits are never broken. Together, we can build that future, grounded in truth and guided by respect.” - Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation “Today, as we recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we honour the survivors of the residential school system and remember those who never returned home. It is a day for all of us to reflect on the painful legacy these schools have left on generations of our people and to renew our commitment to healing and reconciliation. True reconciliation requires action—action in educating ourselves, listening with open hearts, and walking together towards a better future for all. Let this day remind us of the work that still needs to be done and the strength we carry in moving forward as Mi'kmaq and as Canadians.” - Chief Junior Gould, Abegweit First Nation. “I invite all Islanders to take the time to remember or learn about the history of residential schools and how they impacted and continue to impact Indigenous communities across Canada. By educating ourselves and taking the time to listen to stories of survivors, we can work towards meaningful reconciliation and become allies to Indigenous peoples. The Province will continue to work with the PEI Mi’kmaq, and all indigenous communities, to advance reconciliation.” - Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island



Learn more about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

