SEA CHEETAH Unveils Plans for Hydrogen-Electric Wing-in-Ground-Effect Vessel in New Partnership with H3 DYNAMICS

Sea Cheetah, a zero-emission WIGE pioneer, partners with H3 Dynamics to launch the world’s first hydrogen fueling network for vessels and ground transport.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Sea Cheetah Corporation has entered a strategic partnership with Toulouse-based hydrogen solutions expert H3 Dynamics, a winner of the Monaco Prize for Innovation in Renewable Hydrogen and Transportation, to develop the world’s first hydrogen-electric wing-in ground effect vessel and an eco-system of fueling points.

Sea Cheetah provides a transportation ecosystem centered around its state-of-the-art Wing-in-Ground-Effect (WIGE) vessel, which leverages proven technology to travel in and outside of ground effect at speeds exceeding 135 knots (250 kph / 155 mph). Flying a few meters above water, Sea Cheetah vessels connect coastal and island regions at a fraction of the time and cost of existing maritime transportation. Sea Cheetah stands out through its unmatched payload capacity and extended operating range.

Although the Sea Cheetah WIGE looks like an aircraft, it will be classified and operated as a marine vessel. This distinction significantly impacts the certification process and time to market. Since the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) only regulates vehicles flying above 50 feet, WIGE vessels fall outside the FAA's jurisdiction. The company is collaborating with the Coast Guard and other national maritime organizations to certify the vessels in accordance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) WIGE ship classification as of May 18, 2018 (MSC.1/Circ.1592).

By working closely with H3 Dynamics, Sea Cheetah will boost its hydrogen-electric propulsion system capability and achieve a fuel economy far beyond fossil powered systems.

“Our hybrid hydrogen-powered powertrain enables Sea Cheetah’s WIGE vessels to achieve range and payload capacities that were not possible before with batteries, creating more applications and usability for such vessels in different parts of the world,” added Taras Wankewycz, CEO of H3 Dynamics.

The partnership will also deploy small, decentralized green hydrogen production systems named Sea Cheetah H2Hub™ and H2Hub Micro™ modules, to support rapid fueling and quick vessel turnaround.

“By combining our two companies’ advanced technologies into one platform, Sea Cheetah vessels will now be able to carry 3 times more payload than competing air- and watercraft, 10 times faster than boats, and 10 times more fuel efficient than aircraft,” stated Serge Markoff, Founder and CEO of Sea Cheetah.

About Sea Cheetah www.seacheetah.com

Sea Cheetah Corp. is a global design, manufacturing, and transportation technology firm revolutionizing marine and coastal transportation through zero-emission hydrogen transport and decentralized on-site just-in-time hydrogen generation and fueling. Sea Cheetah Corp. brings together a world-class engineering and senior management team with deep experience in spanning WIGE vessel development, aerospace, shipbuilding, industrial design, corporate governance, and startup management.

About H3 Dynamics www.h3dynamics.com

H3 Dynamics is accelerating the world's transition to sustainable mobility by bridging the gap between hydrogen technologies and aerospace requirements, while also working on dropping the cost of green hydrogen – a key ingredient in the production of sustainable e-fuels. From its locations in Toulouse and Austin, the company offers a broad range of aviation-specific fuel cell power solutions to aircraft OEMs, Airports – enabling light aviation, CS25 main power and auxiliary power, as well as e-VTOL, and Unmanned Systems. The company is an active contributor at EUROCAE Working Group 80 and Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation Working Group-4 in Brussels, as well as drafting fuel cell certification strategy for both EASA and FAA.

