DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: AUGUST 2024 VISITOR ARRIVALS RECOVERED 88.4 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRE-PANDEMIC AUGUST 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 30, 2024

AUGUST 2024 VISITOR ARRIVALS RECOVERED 88.4 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRE-PANDEMIC AUGUST 2019

HONOLULU – August 2024 total visitor arrivals represent an 88.4 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic August 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than August 2019 ($1.50 billion, +14.7%). According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 819,152 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2024, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.72 billion, growth of 11.4 percent from August 2023.

All of the 819,512 visitors in August 2024 came by air service and they were mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. No out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawai‘i during the month. In August 2023, 766,573 visitors arrived by air (+6.9%) and 3,140 visitors came via one large out-of-state cruise ship. In August 2019, 926,417 visitors arrived by air (-11.6%) and no out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawai‘i.

The average length of stay by all visitors in August 2024 was 8.47 days, which was shorter compared to August 2023 (8.66 days, -2.1%) but similar to August 2019 (8.46 days, +0.1%). The statewide average daily census was 223,841 visitors in August 2024, compared to 214,941 visitors (+4.1%) in August 2023 and 252,916 visitors (-11.5%) in August 2019.

In August 2024, 432,919 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was an increase from August 2023 (392,704 visitors, +10.2%) and August 2019 (420,750 visitors, +2.9%). U.S. West visitor spending of $793.8 million grew compared to August 2023 ($679.6 million, +16.8%) and was significantly higher than August 2019 ($579.3 million, +37.0%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in August 2024 ($230 per person) increased compared to August 2023 ($211 per person, +8.8%) and was considerably more than August 2019 ($167 per person, +37.4%).

In August 2024, 192,398 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, an increase compared to August 2023 (183,226 visitors, +5.0%), but down from August 2019 (199,659 visitors, -3.6%). U.S. East visitor spending of $468.7 million increased compared to August 2023 ($435.3 million, +7.7%) and August 2019 ($379.1 million, +23.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in August 2024 ($264 per person) increased from August 2023 ($249 per person, +6.0%) and was much more than August 2019 ($206 per person, +28.6%).

There were 63,964 visitors from Japan in August 2024, which was a decrease compared to August 2023 (77,090 visitors, -17.0%) and continued to be much lower than August 2019 (160,728 visitors, -60.2%). In August 2024, Japan was impacted by three severe weather events that resulted in flight cancellations and disruptions for many Japanese traveling domestically and overseas. Tropical storm Maria (August 9-12) brought record rainfall and flooding to Northern Japan. Typhoon Ampil (August 13-16) arrived during the Obon holiday week, causing the evacuation of thousands in Tokyo and nearby regions and the cancellation of train and air services. Then typhoon Shanshan (August 28-31), the most power storm to hit Japan in decades, caused mudslides and flooding, resulting in eight deaths, more than 120 people injured and more than $100 million in damage. In August 2024, visitors from Japan spent $95.6 million in Hawai‘i, compared to $123.4 million (-22.5%) in August 2023 and $236.9 million (-59.6%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in August 2024 ($231 per person) decreased compared to August 2023 ($234 per person, -1.1%) but was higher than August 2019 ($228 per person, +1.3%).

In August 2024, 24,509 visitors arrived from Canada, an increase from August 2023 (23,382 visitors, +4.8%), but a decline compared to August 2019 (28,672 visitors, -14.5%). Visitors from Canada spent $56.6 million in August 2024, compared to $57.9 million (-2.2%) in August 2023 and $57.2 million (-1.1%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in August 2024 ($237 per person) was higher than August 2023 ($225 per person, +5.4%) and was considerably more than August 2019 ($178 per person, +33.0%).

There were 105,362 visitors from all other international markets in August 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islandsand other regions. In comparison, there were 90,172 visitors (+16.8%) from all other international markets in August 2023 and 116,608 visitors (-9.6%) in August 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2024 (5,045 transpacific flights with 1,117,853 seats) decreased compared to August 2023 (5,194 flights, -2.9% with 1,137,496 seats, -1.7%) and August 2019 (5,469 flights, -7.8% with 1,212,926 seats, -7.8%).

VIEW FULL NEWS RELEASE AND TABLES

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Though visitor expenditures and arrivals increased in August 2024 as compared with August 2023, a low month for tourism due to the Maui wildfires, tourism industry performance this August was lower than expected. This August registered as the lowest performing month during the summer season.

August 2024 was a challenging month for the Japanese market, having to deal with three major storm systems which caused many to change their travel plans. In early September 2024, Governor Josh Green and Hawai‘i state government officials, including myself, went on a cross-cultural exchange trip to Japan. We met with leaders from Fukuoka, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures and signed a sister-state memorandum of understanding to further strengthen ties between Japan and Hawai‘i. In addition, meetings were held with the Japan Travel Bureau (JTB), Japan Airlines, and JCB Co., Ltd. to focus on increasing incentive travel to Hawai‘i.

Earlier this month, DBEDT and the County of Maui convened the third and last state-facilitated meeting of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission, which culminated with community-identified projects that are aligned with long-term recovery initiatives.

A year after the wildfires, there has been great progress but there is still much left to be done in rebuilding Lahaina and the surrounding areas. We have quite a way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels for Maui, but we will continue to coordinate efforts with the public and private sectors and community partners.

Statement by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Interim President and CEO Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i

The August 2024 visitor data demonstrates the resiliency of Hawai‘i’s people and communities. We are acutely focused on stabilizing our international markets and supporting Maui in its recovery as we encourage travelers to return and support local businesses statewide.

Building on our state’s longstanding commitment and relationship with Japan, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and our Meet Hawai‘i team recently entered into a significant three-year partnership agreement with JTB in Japan to stimulate meetings, conventions and incentives business for the Hawaiian Islands to help the market recover. We also renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HIS to boost responsible and regenerative tourism. In addition, our Hawai‘i delegation including key legislators fostered relationships at Japan Travel and Tourism Association’s (JATA) Tourism EXPO and met with key Japan officials, industry stakeholders, and transportation and airline partners to drive travel demand.

Earlier this month, we conducted a successful marketing activation in Los Angeles, emphasizing that Maui and the rest of Hawai‘i are open and welcoming visitors. In partnership with Governor Josh Green, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, government officials, and various Hawai‘i partners, the initiative included a three-day experiential Aloha Market by Mana Up with Hawai‘i makers, artisans and cultural advisors, media interviews, live local broadcasts, trade appointments, and a special mahalo engagement by Governor Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green with the LA Rams organization.

As our work continues across the continental U.S., Japan, Canada, Korea, China, Oceania and Europe, our global message to travelers remains clear: Now is the best time to rediscover the people, places and cultures that make Maui and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands unlike anywhere else in the world.

Statement by Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau President & CEO Aaron Salā

August 2024’s visitor statistics highlight the continued challenges in our post-wildfire recovery, especially as compared to August 2022. However, this data also underscores the powerful impact of our strategic initiatives in revitalizing Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry. The success of our recent Los Angeles Market Activation demonstrates the critical role of targeted efforts in addressing market shifts and driving recovery.

Thanks to an additional $1.5 million investment from the HTA, Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) executed a dynamic, multi-channel campaign that integrated paid, earned, and social media—culminating in the highly successful Aloha Market LA activation. This event, in collaboration with Mana Up, showcased more than 50 Hawaiʻi small businesses to our vital Southern California audience, reinforcing Hawaiʻi’s unique offerings in a competitive global market. Our public-private marketing partnership, engaging nearly 100 private industry partners, amplified this effort and significantly extended the impact of the state’s investment by several million dollars.

Aloha Market LA embodies HVCB’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach Hawaiʻi’s communities. By empowering Hawaiʻi’s entrepreneurs, especially those from Maui, we are showcasing the rich stories and craftmanship that make our islands so special while driving economic growth. The resilience of Maui’s people shines through in their products and their message—now is the ideal time to visit Maui and the Hawaiian Islands. This invitation from our community highlights the warmth, strength, and aloha that make Hawaiʻi an unforgettable destination.

