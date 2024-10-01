Try Out the Future of Lab Efficiency at the Gulf Coast Conference 2024

LIMS Wizards is a global scientific software solutions provider. Visit LIMS Wizards at booth 1121 October 15 and 16 LabTwin is the leading smart lab assistant.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIMS Wizards, a global scientific software solutions provider, is attending the Gulf Coast Conference to showcase LabTwin, the AI-powered and voice-activated digital lab assistant. LabTwin can improve your organization’s efficiency with mobile and hands-free data capture and access, while also protecting personnel who don’t have to remove safety equipment to log observational data. LabTwin has many applications in the chemical and petrochemical industries, including analytical method development, maintenance operations and monitoring, or automatic data processing and reporting.

The Gulf Coast Conference offers a robust technical program to professionals in the chemical and petrochemical industries. This year’s show takes place October 15 and 16 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston, Texas. LIMS Wizards will be demonstrating LabTwin at booth 1121. While at the booth, attendees can register for an upcoming Ask the Expert session on November 6, 2024, with Jeroen de Haas, LabTwin Head of Product.

Be sure to stop by at the show for a conversation about how LabTwin can solve specific problems with methods, maintenance, and reporting in your lab. If you can’t be there in person, check out the LIMS Wizards website for informative content including videos, webinars, and blogs.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC is a global scientific software solutions provider developing intuitive software products to fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products are complementary to laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. These solutions are designed for a simple implementation so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions. For more information about LIMS Wizards, visit www.limswizards.com.

