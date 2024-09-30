DNR invites public input for Roseau River WMA master plan update (published September 30, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area to share their perspectives about future management at the WMA. This input will help inform an update to the master plan for the WMA.

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of Roseau River WMA’s wetlands, grasslands, shrubs and forests, and will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years. The previous management plan for the area was developed in 1980.

Minnesota DNR has developed an online questionnaire to gather early input and will also host a webinar about the plan update.

The online questionnaire is available on the Engage with DNR website through Friday, Nov. 15. The purpose of the online questionnaire is to help generate ideas and identify potential planning issues and opportunities specific to Roseau River WMA as the Minnesota DNR begins the planning process.

Minnesota DNR staff will present a brief overview of Roseau River WMA and the planning process, answer questions and collect input during the webinar 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. No registration is required for the event. A link to join the webinar is available on the Roseau River WMA page of the Minnesota DNR website.

People can also send input via postal mail to Roseau River WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Additional public input opportunities will be available in spring 2025 once the draft master plan is developed.

About the WMA

Roseau River WMA’s 75,163 acres consist of wetlands, waterways, woodlands and open landscape that provide extensive outdoor recreation opportunities. The WMA contains 11 large water control structures, four large wildlife pools and nine moist soils cells that provide important breeding, nesting and migration habitat for waterfowl. Roseau River WMA is a popular destination for anglers, hunters, trappers, and bird and wildlife watchers alike.

More information about the WMA is available on the Minnesota DNR website and the WMA finder.