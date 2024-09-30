DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Metagenomi

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Metagenomi To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Metagenomi, Inc. (“Metagenomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGX) and reminds investors of the November 25, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose information concerning its collaboration agreement with Moderna.

Metagenomi introduced itself to investors during its initial public offering as a “genetic medicines company” having a long-standing business relationship with Moderna, one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine companies. Integral to Metagenomi’s collaboration with Moderna was the claim that the two companies had entered into a Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement on October 29, 2021, which included multiple four-year research programs and a subsequent licensed product-by-licensed product agreement.

Metagenomi completed its initial public offering on February 13, 2024, selling 6.25 million shares at $15 per share. However, less than three months later, on May 1, 2024, Metagenomi announced that it and Moderna had “mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration” agreement. An analyst reported on the announcement, noting that the news was surprising, as was its timing. The analyst also noted that the partnership Metagenomi had with Moderna was a critical part of the core thesis and that losing this partnership during this early stage in development raised more questions than answers. In response to the news, Metagenomi’s stock price declined from $7.04 per share on May 1, 2024 to $6.17 per share on May 2, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Metagenomi’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Metagenomi class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/MGX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

