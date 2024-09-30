Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,627 in the last 365 days.

Barrick and Mali Reach Agreement to Settle Disputes

BAMAKO, Mali, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the government of Mali have agreed to find a global resolution to the existing claims and disputes between the government and Barrick’s Loulo and Gounkoto gold mining companies. Details of the agreement, based in essence on Barrick’s original proposals, will be made public once the terms of the settlement have been finalized.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company’s mutually beneficial relationship with Malian governments had endured for 30 years and occasional differences with successive regimes had always been amicably resolved.

“The current negotiations have proved challenging but we’re encouraged by the government’s recognition of the importance of securing the long-term viability of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex as a substantial contributor to the Malian economy. We look forward to working with the government to normalize our long-standing partnership.” Bristow said.

Barrick enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Barrick and Mali Reach Agreement to Settle Disputes

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more