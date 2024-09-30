‘Power UP’ Mobility Careers: Washtenaw Community College, Michigan Works! Southeast fuel workforce





ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new program between Washtenaw Community College (WCC) and Michigan Works! Southeast (MWSE) is fueling careers in the emerging mobility sector.

MWSE’s “Power UP” Your Future program assists the Southeast Michigan region in building a skilled workforce needed for in-demand jobs in the mobility industry. “Power UP” Your Future can provide up to $5,000 in training and education for eligible career seekers through career advising, tuition assistance, supportive services and apprenticeships in EV and mobility occupations. MWSE also works directly with businesses and start-ups to develop skills for incumbent workers in the EV and mobility industry.

As the state advances its electric vehicle and mobility ecosystem, WCC this semester launched two new EV programs. The college now offers certificates for EV service technicians (22 credits) and EV fundamentals and safety (10 credits), as well as an EV concentration within its Transportation Technologies associate degree. Additionally, WCC is building an EV lab and has significantly expanded its EV fleet to include Mach Es, a Ford Lightning, Teslas and more.

In addition to WCC’s new EV certificates, the college offers multiple programs in automotive cybersecurity, pre-engineering, information technology, mechatronics, skilled trades and more that lead to mobility careers.

At $99 per credit hour for in-district students, WCC tuition is among the lowest in the state.

MWSE provides job training and career advising to career seekers as well as works with employers to assess talent needs to help career seekers get started in mobility careers. The “Power UP” Your Future program is supported through federal, state and local funding sources.

To be eligible for MWSE’s “Power UP” Your Future Program, a participant needs to be 17 years of age or older and not enrolled in secondary education, be a citizen of the United States or an eligible non-citizen, and be registered with the selective service, if applicable, and have a desire to work in the mobility industry.

The training program of interest must fall into one of 10 career profiles: automotive service technicians, computer occupation, electrical & electronic engineering technologists, electrical engineers, industrial machinery mechanics, maintenance & repair workers, assemblers & fabricators, mechanical engineers, production workers, and software developers.

WCC and MWSE have partnered to help career seekers get started in a high-demand, high-paying career in mobility. Learn more about the “Power UP” Your Future program and apply now at www.mwse.org/wcc/

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

