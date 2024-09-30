Biden-Harris Administration Continues Whole-Of-Government Response to Hurricane Helene, Over 3,500 Federal Personnel Across North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in North Carolina and Will Remain There Until the Situation Has Stabilized, As Directed by President Biden, Administrator Criswell was also in Florida and Georgia

WASHINGTON – FEMA and federal, state, community and voluntary partners continue providing resources to aid response efforts across the Southeast as survivors begin recovering from Hurricane Helene. More than 3,500 personnel from across the federal workforce are deployed and supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts across the impacted states – more than 1,000 are from FEMA. Across the impacted states, FEMA has shipped over 1.9 million Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), more than 1 million liters of water, 30 generators and over 95,000 tarps.

The Biden-Harris Administration declared Major Disaster declarations for areas of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, allowing disaster survivors to begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. People in 17 counties in Florida, 25 counties in North Carolina and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as well as 13 counties in South Carolina can now apply for assistance with FEMA.

People with damage to their homes or personal property who live in the designated counties are encouraged to apply for assistance, which may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property from previous disasters, whether they received FEMA funds or not, are still eligible to apply for and receive assistance for Hurricane Helene.

Voluntary organizations are also providing personnel and resources to the hardest hit areas. The American Red Cross has more than 850 trained disaster workers providing comfort and operating shelters. They are also helping find loved ones through their helpline 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If someone is missing a child related to this disaster or any other incident, they need to call 9-1-1 and then 1-800-THE-LOST to receive assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

People can receive free services like cutting fallen trees, tarping roofs and mold mitigation with the help of Crisis Cleanup by calling 844-965-1386. The hotline is open through October 11 and can connect people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and the faith-based community who may be able to assist.

While the impacts of Hurricane Helene are widespread and affecting a number of states simultaneously, each disaster is unique. Below is a list of tips and resources that people can use to help address the needs they are facing in their community as well as key operational updates.

North Carolina

People can get in touch with loved ones by calling 2-1-1 or visit unitedwaync.org to fill out a request form to add them to search and rescue efforts.

to fill out a request form to add them to search and rescue efforts. Rescue crews are continuing to work in affected areas and utility crews are working to restore cell service and critical infrastructure to restore communications to the impacted areas. People should not travel to western North Carolina to keep the roadways clear.

With 10 search and rescue teams on the ground, another nine teams are arriving today for more than 900 personnel to assist with these efforts.

Two FEMA Incident Management Assessment Teams are in North Carolina. The team will coordinate directly with the state to facilitate requests for assistance.

are in North Carolina. The team will coordinate directly with the state to facilitate requests for assistance. So far, 25 trailer-loads of meals and 60 trailers-loads of water have been delivered to the state to support response efforts. More trailer loads of meals and water will be delivered in the coming days.

and have been delivered to the state to support response efforts. More trailer loads of meals and water will be delivered in the coming days. A C-17 cargo plane full of food, water and other commodities has arrived at the forward operating base in Asheville, with a daily flow of commodities established via air bridge.

at the forward operating base in Asheville, with a daily flow of commodities established via air bridge. There are 29 shelters open with over 1,000 occupants .

. 40 Starlink satellite systems are available to help with responder communications and an additional 140 satellites are being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration.

are available to help with responder communications and an additional are being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration. One Starlink will be deployed per county EOC to assist with communications and continuity of government.

to assist with communications and continuity of government. Generators are moving from Charlotte-Mecklenberg to Asheville, with another 30 generators enroute to the staging base in Mecklenburg.

Disaster Medical Assistance Teams are in Asheville providing emergency room medical support at hospitals.

200 federal ambulances have been provided to the state.

have been provided to the state. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going to the field, focusing on shelters, where they will assist survivors in applying for assistance.

Florida

Residents in need of information can call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557 for resources after Helene. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

for resources after Helene. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions. Two FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams are onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance.

are onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance. 30 FEMA Division Supervisors are embedded in 21 Florida county Emergency Operations Centers.

are All federal Urban Search and Rescue teams have been released from the state to assist other affected states.

Georgia

Residents can find a list of open shelters and report damage by visiting Hurricane Helene | Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Partners like the Salvation Army, First Baptist Church and others are supporting feeding efforts on the ground.

A FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team is onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance.

is onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance. All federal Urban Search and Rescue Teams have been released after completing missions in southern and eastern parts of the state.

FEMA is providing meals, tarps and water to the state for those impacted by the storm.

FEMA continues to work with the state on damage assessment to help with federal assistance.

South Carolina

Residents with questions on Hurricane Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133.

As people begin to clean up, they should watch for downed powerlines, take pictures and document damage and discard items that cannot be properly disinfected.

Those who are dependent on medical equipment at home and are without power due to Helene may be eligible for a medical needs shelter. Call the state’s Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to see if you are eligible and if a medical needs shelter is available in your area.

to see if you are eligible and if a medical needs shelter is available in your area. A FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team is onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center in Columbia to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance.

Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has established a hotline to coordinate reports of missing person in the affected by the flooding in Northeast Tennessee. Call 1-800-824-3463 to report a missing person. Callers should be prepared to relay as much information as possible including names, phone numbers, vehicle identification and last known whereabouts.

Callers should be prepared to relay as much information as possible including names, phone numbers, vehicle identification and last known whereabouts. A FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team is onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance.

is onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for assistance. About 90 federal Urban Search & Rescue personnel are on the ground in Knoxville.

Alabama

A FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team is onsite at the state Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to coordinate with the state and facilitate any requests for federal assistance.

Federal, state and local officials, volunteer agencies and private sector partners are providing the following support: