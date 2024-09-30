TALQ Certification Globally Recognized as Standard for Smart City Applications

Growth of TALQ Members and TALQ-certified products TALQ Members by country of origin

The TALQ Consortium counts 66 members from 24 countries

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TALQ Consortium, which developed the Smart City Protocol, a global interface standard for smart city applications, continues to ensure benefits for cities worldwide through a rigorous certification process. An increasing number of cities and utilities now require TALQ Certification in their public tenders to guarantee interoperability between systems from different vendors. Currently, there are 58 TALQ-certified products from 39 manufacturers available. The consortium's steady growth—now consisting of 66 member companies from 24 countries—along with the ongoing evolution of the protocol, highlights its commitment to advancing smart city solutions and promoting global standards.For over a decade, TALQ has been helping cities make better investment decisions and ensure the interoperability of outdoor lighting and other smart city applications, preventing vendor lock-in. The consortium continues to expand, along with the growing list of officially TALQ-certified products available worldwide. The increasing number of public tenders requiring TALQ Certification across many countries demonstrates the importance of this global standard. Additionally, the wide geographical spread of smart city application manufacturers and TALQ member companies highlights its global reach. Today, customers can choose from 58 officially TALQ-certified Central Management Software (CMS) and Gateway solutions from 39 different companies.The Benefits of TALQ CertificationWhen investing in new smart city applications, selecting a solution with TALQ Certification provides cities and utilities with numerous benefits. Each TALQ-certified product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure reliability and quality. The standardized testing process confirms interoperability and simplifies integration with other TALQ-certified products. Regular Plugfests, which simulate real-world environments, allow both certified products and those seeking certification to be tested together, ensuring the practical applicability and robustness of the protocol standard.A unique feature of the TALQ certification process is that all products are tested using a single, standardized tool available exclusively to members, ensuring consistency and reliability throughout the certification. Furthermore, the TALQ Specification incorporates industry best practices, optimizing product implementation and enhancing the overall solution. By choosing TALQ-certified products, cities can ensure they are adopting state-of-the-art technologies, making their smart city investments future-proof."We are proud to witness the global reach of TALQ Certification, which reflects the strong commitment of our members to continuously enhance their individual smart city solutions. It also demonstrates a clear dedication to upholding industry standards," reports Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium. "TALQ Certification enables seamless integration of diverse systems and ensures future scalability. By focusing on best practices, we ensure that TALQ-certified products are prepared to meet the evolving demands of smart cities worldwide."The TALQ Consortium collaborates closely with smart city experts to continuously adopt, enhance, and evolve the protocol to meet emerging market needs. The latest version of the TALQ Smart City Protocol is always available for public download through the GitHub repository

