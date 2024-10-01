Animal Feed Testing Service Market Growth Analysis with Investment OpportunitiesFor 2024-2033

Animal Feed Testing Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal feed testing service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.13 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to scientific research and development, globalization of feed trade, quality assurance demands, focus on nutritional value, industry consolidation and expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Animal Feed Testing Service MarketAnd Its Annual Growth Rate?

The animal feed testing service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization and trade expansion, rising demand for safe food, regulatory compliance and stringency, nutritional analysis and labeling requirements, focus on animal welfare.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Animal Feed Testing Service Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Animal Feed Testing Service Market

The rising number of food-borne illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the animal feed testing services. Foodborne illnesses are diseases caused by eating or drinking infected foods or drinks. The majority of foodborne illnesses are infections caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites. The threats presented by these pathogens and spoilage microorganisms make animal feed testing essential for ensuring food safety, since contaminants can quickly travel through the supply chain and cause livestock herd damage, product recalls, or public health concerns. Additionally, the rising occurrence of livestock illnesses has boosted demand for animal feed testing services.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Steering The Animal Feed Testing Service Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Agrolab GmbH, ALS Limited, Bruker Corp., Central Testing Laboratory Inc., Cumberland Valley Analytical Services Inc., DM Scientific Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Dairyland Laboratories Inc., AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Envirologix Inc., Bureau Veritas, Neogen Corporation, AsureQuality Limited, Charm Sciences Inc., Premier Analytical Services, Bio-Check Ltd., KRISHGEN BIOSYSTEMS, BIOBASE Group, Metrohm AG, CEM Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, ElementarAnalysensysteme GmbH, Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd., Life Technologies Inc., TUV Rheinland.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Animal Feed Testing Service Market Size?

How Is The Global Animal Feed Testing ServiceMarket Segmented?

1) By Testing Type: Pathogen Testing, Fats And Oils Analysis, Feed Ingredient Analysis, Metal And Mineral Analysis, Pesticides And Fertilizers Analysis, Drugs And Antibiotics Analysis, Mycotoxin Testing, Nutritional Labeling, Proximate Analysis, Other Testing Types

2) By Feed Type: Pet Feed, Equine Feeds

3) By Equipment Type: Bomb Calorimeter, Atomic Absorption Spectroscope (AAS), Gas Chromatograph-Flame Ionization Detector (GC-FID), Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Other Equipment Types

4) By End-Users: Manufacturers, Third Party Testers, Growers Or Non-Profits

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Animal Feed Testing ServiceMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animal Feed Testing Service Market Definition

Animal feed testing services are assessments used to balance diets and determine the requirement for nutritional supplements, both of which are essential for effective livestock production. Individual and compound feed, basic feeds (maize silage, hay, etc.) and supplementary feeds for livestock, aquaculture, poultry, horses and pets were all examined.

Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

An overview of the global animal feed testing service market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

