fuku® Announces New Location at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

fuku OG Sando, photo credit: Clay Williams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- fuku , the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, is excited to reveal its first location at Allegiant Stadium , home to the Las Vegas Raiders, adding to its fast-growing presence at major stadiums, arenas and ballparks in the U.S. Now even more sports and music fans and foodies can enjoy their fuku favorites in the Las Vegas Valley."Our growth plan is laser focused to expand fuku's footprint at the best sports and entertainment venues, and with Allegiant Stadium we now have 23 locations at 15 major venues across the country,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku. “We’re very grateful for our partnership with Silver & Black Hospitality, giving us the chance to reach more fans here in Las Vegas.”The featured menu items will include: the OG Sando, Sweet + Spicy Sando, Tenders, Sweet + Spicy Tenders and Waffle Fries, with choice of fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard sauces.“Fan experience is at the heart of everything we do at Allegiant Stadium,” says Allegiant Stadium’s Vice President of Hospitality and Strategy Julia Lombardi. “Our latest Fuku concession innovation reflects that focus and by expanding our culinary options, we continue to set the standard for world-class stadium hospitality.”About fukufukuis a quick culinary, chef-driven eatery known for its signature, craveable spicy fried chicken sandwich. fuku challenges conventions with its unapologetically innovative approach to quality, hand-crafted food for everyone to enjoy. Drawing influences from Asian and American flavors, the brand favors a bold, outside the box approach while staying true to its fried chicken roots. Born into David Chang’s Momofuku family of restaurants, our sando started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village for those “in the know” and has since grown into a foodie favorite. In addition to a location at Hudson Yards in NYC, fuku has a fast growing presence in major stadiums, arenas and ballparks in the U.S. Follow us at eatfuku.com, Instagram@fuku , Facebook and LinkedIn.ABOUT ALLEGIANT STADIUMLocated adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue hosted NFL Pro Bowls in both 2022 and 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII in February of 2024 – the first in Las Vegas history, and will host Wrestlemania 41 in 2025. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.

