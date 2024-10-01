(Video)Thousands Rally in New York Against Iranian Regime During UN General Assembly

On Tuesday, September 24, thousands of Iranian-Americans and supporters of the Iranian Resistance gathered in New York to protest the presence of Iranian regime President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the (NCRI), addressed the rally in a powerful message: “What is the president of the regime of executions and massacres doing at the United Nations? She called upon the UN to hold Iranian leaders accountable for genocide." Senator Ted Cruz, "Despite their horrific record of human rights abuses, Iran’s leaders, bizarrely, are welcomed at the UN General Assembly.” He also criticized the regime for its oppression and called for global support to hold the Iranian government accountable." Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn highlighted the demonstration. The report focused on the protesters’ opposition to the Iranian regime’s President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the rally’s call for regime change in Iran. The New York rally underscored the Iranian Resistance and the call for regime change in Tehran. Protestors and speakers alike called on world leaders to cease appeasing the Iranian regime and instead back the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom.

The demonstration, widely covered by media outlets, drew a diverse crowd of all ages, condemning the regime’s human rights abuses and oppressive policies.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, in an audio message, expressed solidarity with the protestors: “The time has long passed for the Iranian regime to end up discarded into the ash heap of history."” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article published that on Tuesday, September 24, thousands of Iranian-Americans and supporters of the Iranian Resistance gathered in New York to protest the presence of Iranian regime President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).The demonstration, widely covered by several media outlets, drew a diverse crowd of all ages, condemning the regime’s human rights abuses and oppressive policies. The demonstration, widely covered by media outlets, drew a diverse crowd of all ages, condemning the regime’s human rights abuses and oppressive policies.The rally, held in tandem with speeches by global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, was a powerful display of opposition to the Iranian regime. Protesters held banners and placards, voicing their demand for an end to the theocratic rule in Iran.Excerpts from Speeches at the RallyMaryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), addressed the rally in a powerful message: “What is the president of the regime of executions and massacres doing at the United Nations? Isn’t the United Nations founded on its charter, rooted in ‘faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person’?” She called upon the UN to hold Iranian leaders accountable for their crimes, including genocide and crimes against humanity.Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, in an audio message, expressed solidarity with the protestors: “The time has long passed for the Iranian regime to end up discarded into the ash heap of history.Despite their horrific record of human rights abuses, Iran’s leaders, bizarrely, are welcomed at the UN General Assembly.” He also criticized the regime for its oppression and called for global support to hold the government accountable for its terror and hostilities.Professor Alan Dershowitz compared the Iranian regime to Nazi Germany, warning that appeasing Tehran would lead to greater dangers. “The current regime, let there be no mistake about it, is the most dangerous in the world since the Nazis assumed power in the 1930s. We must fight this regime and replace it with a regime of secular democracy.”At the rally, Ambassador Sam Brownback praised the Iranian Resistance’s resilience, urging continued support for regime change in Iran. He warned that without global backing for a free, democratic Iran, the world faces the risk of a “nuclear holocaust in the Middle East.” Brownback called for maximum diplomatic, economic, and political pressure, emphasizing that sanctions are key to weakening the regime’s support for terrorism.He stressed, “The mullahs started this war, and it will not end until they are removed from power,” urging the world to support the Iranian people’s fight for freedom.Former U.S. Ambassador Marc Ginsberg emphasized the fraudulent nature of the regime, stating: “Pezeshkian likes to present himself as a reformer. But this is a terror regime. It is unreformable, unsalvageable, and incurable.” Ginsberg urged the international community to support the Iranian people’s fight for democracy and to back NCRI’s 10-point plan for a free and democratic Iran. The protestors, many holding images of those executed by the regime, also condemned the execution of nearly 200 people since Pezeshkian took office. Many participants expressed solidarity with victims of the recent Tabas mine disaster, denouncing the regime’s negligence and exploitation of Iran’s working class.Protesters echoed the sentiments of human rights organizations that have reported on the regime’s intensified use of the death penalty to stifle dissent.The New York Times they have covered the protest outside the United Nations headquarters, noting that the rally coincided with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming speech at the General Assembly and featured speeches from prominent figures such as Alan Dershowitz, former Senator Sam Brownback, and Senator Ted Cruz.Cruz, in a pre-recorded message, expressed his solidarity with the protesters, stating he stood “with Iranian Americans all across the country and with the people of Iran in your unceasing quest for freedom.”The rally called for regime change in Iran, highlighting widespread opposition to the regime.Fox News reported on the rally during its segment “Your World,” with senior correspondent Eric Shawn highlighting the demonstration. The report focused on the protesters’ opposition to the Iranian regime’s President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the rally’s call for regime change in Iran.ABC News reported, “Thousands of Iranian-Americans held a protest outside the United Nations demanding justice for victims of Iran’s regime. The demonstration stretched an entire avenue, with protesters filling the entire block on 47th Street. They covered the plaza with the faces of those they say have fallen for freedom.”“Iranian American protesters made their voices heard outside the U.N. about the country’s current regime,” NBC News reported.Conclusion: A Call for Global ActionThe New York rally underscored the growing international support for the Iranian Resistance and the call for regime change in Tehran. Protestors and speakers alike called on world leaders to cease appeasing the Iranian regime and instead back the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom.As Rajavi concluded, “The Iranian people and Resistance movement are determined to overthrow this criminal regime and achieve freedom for Iran and its people.”The event was a resounding display of solidarity with the Iranian people, amplifying their call for a democratic future free from the tyranny of the mullahs.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

Protesters echoed the sentiments of human rights organizations that have reported on the regime’s intensified use of the death penalty to stifle dissent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.