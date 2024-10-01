Aroma Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Aroma Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aroma chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.75 billion in 2023 to $6.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in fragrance and flavors industry, consumer preference for natural ingredients, rise in personal care products demand, globalization of the perfume market, urbanization and changing lifestyles.

The aroma chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and green chemistry practices, rising popularity of home fragrances, alternative sources for aroma chemicals, consumer awareness and transparency, increasing disposable income.

The increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the aroma chemicals market. Cosmetics and personal care items are those made of chemicals that are applied to the human body in an effort to clean, enhance, make it more appealing, or otherwise change the way it looks. Aroma chemicals are primarily used in cosmetics and personal care products to manufacture different types of beauty products and flavors and fragrances. Consumer demand for cosmetics and personal care items is growing, which boosts the market for aroma chemicals.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Takasago International Corporation, Kao Corporation, Hindustan Mint And Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan, Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited, SymriseAG, Robertet SA, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc., Treatt PLC, Firmenich SA, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Cedarome Canada Inc., Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd., Sensient Technologies, Frutarom, Mane, T. Hasegawa, Shandong Yingyang Flavors & Fragrance Co.Ltd., Huabao International Holdings, Jiaxing Wintrust Flavours, CPL Aromas, Silverline Chemicals, Vigon International, Alpha Aromatics, Grupo Indukern S.L., Veera Fragrances, TFF Group, Wild Flavors Inc., Berjé Inc., Zhejiang Newfine Industry Co. Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Synerzine, Triveni Aromatics and Perfumery .

Major companies operating in the aroma chemicals market are focused on producing advanced chemicals with cutting-edge fermentation technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Cutting-edge fermentation technology refers to a technique that uses microbial fermentation to create complex organic chemicals, including aroma chemicals, with a high level of precision.

1) By Product: Benzenoids, Terpenoids, Musk Chemicals, Other Products

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic, Natural-identical

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics And Toiletries, Soaps And Detergents, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aroma chemicals refer to natural or artificial chemical compounds that chemical substances that impart an enticing fragrance and odor. They are frequently very volatile, whose main function is to impart flavor or aroma. Aroma compounds are created in chemical reactors using synthetic starting materials and go through a significant chemical transition.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Aroma Chemicals Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aroma chemicals market size, aroma chemicals market driversand trendsand aroma chemicals market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

