- State opens Microshelter Community as winter approaches

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2024 — Utah's Office of Homeless Services officially opened the Microshelter Community on Saturday, Sept. 28, with the support of the selected site operator, Switchpoint.

Located at 548 South 700 West in Salt Lake City, this community is designed to house up to 50 individuals experiencing homelessness, providing crucial support as winter approaches. The microshelters offer a non-congregate living arrangement, which ensures a comfortable and dignified environment for residents.

Following a successful pilot project with Salt Lake City and Switchpoint, the microshelters were moved to the new location in September. The legislature allocated the funding for low-barrier shelter in the 2024 General Session.

Wayne Niederhauser, Utah's Homeless Coordinator, said, “We are deeply thankful for the Utah legislature’s support, which has made this project possible. The successful microshelter pilot, with its notable exits to housing and low calls for enforcement, demonstrates that this model works. This second phase represents a crucial step toward greater stabilization and long-term solutions for those in need.”

The Office of Homeless Services is grateful for the support offered by Utah-based construction firm Landmark Companies, in addition to RPM Team, Rocky Mountain Power, Foldum, Sunrise Engineering, and the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management. The opening of the microshelter program, along with the planned expansion for Salt Lake County's winter response in 2024, represents significant efforts to prepare for winter weather earlier than ever before.

Residents began moving into the microshelters Saturday. The site is fully enclosed with fencing, well-lit, and staffed with full-time personnel to prioritize safety and support. Restrooms and washing stations are also available, ensuring that essential hygiene needs are met and maintaining the dignity of those seeking shelter.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall noted, “The reopening of a more permanent Microshelter Community is a landmark moment for Salt Lake City and Utah. The pilot program demonstrated For Immediate Release Contact: Sarah Nielson Public Information Officer 801.597.4289 (m) nielsonsarah@utah.gov that this is a shelter model that serves a hard-to-reach segment of the unsheltered population and brings them much-needed stability. It’s a testament to our commitment to exploring and deploying compassionate and effective solutions for those in need.”

About Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services’ mission is to address homelessness through partnerships and collaborative initiatives with state and local leaders, philanthropic partners, service providers, and individuals with lived experience. Our vision for the homeless response system in Utah is to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. We aim to ensure that all people experiencing homelessness can thrive to their fullest potential, and that our communities are stable and safe for everyone.