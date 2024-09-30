Strengthening Home Care Services for New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a statewide partner and a diverse alliance of more than 30 regional partners that will strengthen New York’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), which provides vital home care services to approximately 250,000 New Yorkers. This statewide partnership will take effect by mid-2025. This follows on the plan for CDPAP that was passed in April by the State Legislature and approved by the Governor as part of the FY 2025 State Budget.

“We’re committed to protecting home care users, supporting caregivers and ensuring the vital CDPAP program continues serving the New Yorkers who rely on it,” Governor Hochul said. “Our plan will deliver a stronger CDPAP and leverage a diverse, statewide partnership to ensure the high-quality, personalized care that New Yorkers need.”

New York’s statewide partner is Public Partnerships LLC (PPL), which will move its national headquarters to New York State and create more than 1,200 jobs for New Yorkers along with supporting CDPAP caregivers currently working throughout the State.

As part of this process, CDPAP eligibility for home care users will not change, and individuals who receive care through the program will not need to reapply. Additionally, this process to strengthen CDPAP will ensure caregivers continue to receive timely payments and avoid any disruptions in services for those who rely on the program.

As part of New York’s ongoing commitment to protecting home care users, the Governor also announced that State officials and partners will now begin a comprehensive transition process that will include direct meetings with CDPAP users and caregivers, disability and aging advocates and other stakeholders throughout the coming months.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This contract award ensures the State will continue to provide necessary care options through the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, as well as strengthening this vital program to deliver uninterrupted services and care to those in need, greater fiscal accountability, and timely payments to providers. Governor Hochul continues to protect those who are served by this program from waste and abuse, and this diverse new alliance will safeguard the commitment and ongoing work of New York State to provide multilingual, culturally sensitive home care that is readily accessible for those who rely on it today, and who will need it in the future.”

PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Coppola said, “We are excited and proud to serve as a partner to the State, our more than 30 regional FI partners, and local advocates in transitioning to the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program. Our focus is on ensuring minimal disruption to consumers and caregivers as we work to deliver a culturally sensitive process that will help sustain the program for the many New Yorkers who rely on it.”

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East President George Gresham said, “We know that taxpayer dollars earmarked for home care are often misspent on excessive administrative costs and million-dollar executive salaries. Thoughtfully transitioning this program is key to ensuring that vulnerable New Yorkers can continue living with dignity in their own homes – and also protecting the caregivers who provide so much support for seniors and those living with disabilities. We appreciate Governor Hochul taking this action to stand up to the special interests and better protect home care consumers and the workers who care for them. We are committed to working in cooperation with the Governor to finally guarantee equity in the overall Medicaid program and to ensure a smooth transition for home care consumers and workers.”

By engaging in a statewide partnership with PPL, the State will also activate PPL’s diverse alliance of subcontracted partners throughout the State, which will ensure multilingual, culturally sensitive home care is easily accessible for CDPAP users on a regional basis.

Subject to State approval, this diverse alliance is expected to include:

Four Core Regional Home Care Partners: Chinese American Planning Council, the lead regional partner for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County. Concepts of Independence, Inc., the lead regional partner for the Hudson Valley region including Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam and surrounding counties. Angels In Your Home, the lead regional partner for mid-state areas including Albany, Saratoga, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and surrounding counties. Consumer Directed Choices (CDChoices), the lead regional partner for Upstate and Southwestern areas including Allegany, Oswego, Hamilton, Clinton and surrounding counties.

Strategic Partnership Alliance of Community-Based Providers:

More than 30 different home care agencies currently active in New York’s CDPAP who provide a wide array of multilingual, culturally sensitive care to communities across the State. The list of additional agencies participating in this strategic partnership alliance will be announced in the near future.

Chinese-American Planning Council Home Attendant Program Inc. (CPCHAP) President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Ho said, “We found a partner in PPL that prioritizes cultural competency and support for underserved communities. Together with our other regional FI partners, we look forward to continuing to promote access to services and resources for CDPAP stakeholders.”

Concepts of Independence CEO Anthony Caputo said, “We are thrilled to be part of the team of FIs that will carry CDPAP forward for years to come. PPL and the strategic partner alliance of FIs understand the importance of this program for our most vulnerable citizens, and we are determined to make the transition seamless.”

Angels in Your Home CEO Jon Wegman said, “PPL has been serving the aging and disabled communities for 25 years, so we were excited when they asked us to be a regional FI partner. Our intent is to continue to serve our CDPAP consumers and personal assistants while expanding capacity to accommodate those CDPAP stakeholders transferring from other FIs.”

Consumer Directed Choices CEO Chris Graber said, “CDChoices has been a pioneering FI for CDPAP and has continuously strived to improve the program for consumers and personal assistants. We are proud to be part of the PPL team going forward as we work towards a smooth transition and sustainability of the program.”

Partnership for New York City President and CEO Kathryn Wylde said, “Governor Hochul has shown real leadership by strengthening CDPAP to ensure taxpayer dollars will be used for their intended purpose: high-quality service for CDPAP home care users. We look forward to seeing this plan move forward so it can provide the proper regulatory oversight of this program and deliver the best results for home care users and their caregivers.”

Additionally, Governor Hochul highlighted that State officials and partners will now begin a comprehensive transition process focused on ensuring communication, dialogue and support for CDPAP home care users and caregivers.

This transition process will continue throughout the coming months and will ensure home care users and caregivers are protected before the new statewide partnership takes effect.

This process will include:

Direct in-person and virtual meetings with home care users and caregivers throughout the State.

Coordination with disability and senior advocacy groups.

Open dialogue with elected officials across the State.

Ongoing review by State officials to ensure the needs of home care users and caregivers are thoroughly addressed before the new statewide partnership takes effect.

Additionally, PPL highlighted that the new statewide partnership will include a robust, multilingual, accessible communications plan that is focused on print, digital and social media content to ensure that home care users and their families understand the CDPAP services available to them and make it easy for home care users to choose the appropriate caregiver for addressing their needs.