Survey: Cybersecurity Pros See AI As A Double-Edged Sword

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) has released its latest Cybersecurity Buyer’s Intelligence Report (CBIR) for September 2024, titled "AI in Cybersecurity: Secret weapon or hidden threat?" This report covers the growing interest and concerns surrounding the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within cybersecurity practices, based on a survey of 192 security and IT professionals across North America.As organizations increasingly recognize the potential benefits of AI, they are also grappling with significant concerns regarding its implementation. Key findings from our CBIR report include:1. AI Integration Status: 93% of respondents reported that their company is either considering, planning, or already using AI components in their cybersecurity platforms.2. Automation as a Driver: Nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) identified automation as a primary motivator for using AI, as it enables the ability to streamline operations and reduce the burden on security teams.3. High Priority for Adoption: Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents consider AI adoption a high priority for their cybersecurity strategy.4. Concerns about Skills and Configuration: 58% of respondents cited a lack of skilled professionals as a significant barrier to AI adoption, while 55% worried about the risk of false negatives from improperly configured AI systems.5. Cost Challenges: 62% of respondents expressed apprehension about the costs associated with AI systems and potential budget constraints.6. Concerns about Threat Actors: 73% of cybersecurity professionals surveyed are very concerned about threat actors leveraging AI for more sophisticated cyberattacks."While the potential of this newest era of AI in cybersecurity is undeniable, organizations must tread carefully," said Bill Brenner, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "The results of this report show the importance of understanding both the capabilities and the risks associated with AI. Security professionals need to ensure they are equipped with the right skills and tools to leverage AI effectively without compromising their defenses."The findings of this study add clarity to the dual nature of AI in cybersecurity—it can serve as a powerful ally in enhancing security measures, but it can also introduce new vulnerabilities that organizations must address proactively.For more information and to access the full report, please visit: https://www.scworld.com/whitepaper/ai-in-cybersecurity-secret-weapon-or-hidden-threat About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.