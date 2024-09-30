Attorney General James Announces Win in Deed Theft Case Against Joseph Makhani

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the New York County Supreme Court denied Joseph Makhani’s motion to dismiss the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) case against him for deed theft. Makhani was indicted in July 2023 for using forged and falsified documents to steal two Harlem homes worth over $4.7 million:

“Deed theft is a shameful crime that robs New Yorkers of their most important assets – their homes. Our case charges Joseph Makhani for his alleged schemes targeting vulnerable homeowners. Today’s ruling ensures my office can continue our case against him and seek justice. I will always fight to protect New Yorkers’ homes and stop deed thieves who seek to profit from displacing communities.”

Makhani allegedly stole two brownstones located at 107 West 118th Street and 135 West 131st Street in Harlem in 2012 through a scheme involving forged and falsified documents and shell companies to conceal and execute the thefts. In New York state real estate tax filings, Makhani claimed to have paid only $10 for each home, but the properties had a combined estimated value of more than $4.7 million during the relevant times of possession. In one building, Makhani’s actions resulted in a vulnerable and elderly homeowner being forced to live in a homeless shelter despite being the true owner of the property. In the other building, he attempted to evict tenants after using the forged signature of a tenant to transfer ownership of the building to a company he controlled.

Makhani was arraigned in July 2023 in New York County Supreme Court before Judge Michele Rodney, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. He faces a maximum penalty of eight and a third to 25 years in state prison.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Attorney General James has been a leader in protecting New York homeowners from deed theft and other housing-related scams. Earlier this month, Attorney General James announced the sentencing of a disbarred attorney who helped steal three properties in Queens. In July 2024, legislation co-authored by Attorney General James took effect that establishes deed theft as a crime and expands OAG’s ability to prosecute it. Also in July 2024, Attorney General James announced the conviction and sentencing of Marcus Wilcher, who led a deed theft operation in Queens. In February 2021, Attorney General James announced an $800,000 grant to combat deed theft in vulnerable neighborhoods. Attorney General James also launched the Protect Our Homes initiative in January 2020 and announced the formation of an interagency law enforcement task force to respond to deed theft and other real estate fraud.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Generals Nazy Modiri and Matthew Luongo from the Real Estate Enforcement Unit and Public Integrity Bureau, under the supervision of Real Estate Enforcement Unit and Public Integrity Bureau Chief Gerard Murphy, Deputy Bureau Chief Kiran Heer, and Section Chief Nicholas Batsidis, and assisted by former Legal Support Analysts Grace Koh and Hannah Mueller. The Public Integrity Bureau is part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.