5G in Defense Market Poised to Reach $76.01 Billion by 2030: Advanced Tech Propels Military Communications | AMR

5G in Defense Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in defense market was pegged at $551 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $76.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 67.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10564 Increase in the number of autonomous defense vehicles, drones, and robots, rise in support of government toward the development of 5G, and surge in demand for surveillance activities fuel the global 5G in defense market. However, cyber security threats to 5G network and high infrastructure costs for the deployments of 5G impede the growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancements in 5G network and upgradation of military bases present new opportunities in the coming years.For the defense and security purposes, 5G networks will upgrade Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and signal processing, modernize logistics operations, and allow enhanced command-and-control applications. In addition, 5G could offer broad access to augmented and virtual reality, dynamic spectrum use, distributed command and control, and 5G smart warehousing to the military forces. The speed offered by 5G is 10 gigabits per seconds, which is 100 times faster than 4G technology and has a low latency. The low delay is attained with the help of edge computing where processing and generation of data is performed as near as possible to the end points, comprising effectors and sensors, where these can locally transmit and receive data with each other with virtually nil waiting period.On the basis of platform, the land segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by 2030. The airborne segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 70.90% throughout the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-defense-market/purchase-options On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. The segment is also projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 72.2% from 2021 to 2030.The other regions analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.By communication infrastructure, the global 5G in defense market has been segmented into small cell, macro cell, and radio access network (RAN). The small cell segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their unique capability to handle high density of low-power and low-speed rates. Moreover, small cells possess the capacity of handling Internet of Things (IoT) devices mobile consumers and broadband. Moreover, the radio access network (RAN) segment is anticipated to show a significant CAGR during the forecast period. 5G RAN features complex critical and sensitive software to enhance the 5G network. The growth in use of RAN for secure and low latency network acts as a driver for the growth of the 5G in defense market By network type, the global 5G in defense market has been segmented into enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency communications, and massive machine type communications. The enhanced mobile broadband segment dominated the 5G in defense segment in 2020 as it offers prolonged internet connectivity capabilities which further increase its application in defense industry. Moreover, enhanced mobile broadband provides a use case for connecting smart gears such as body cams and battlefield sensors of the military to the command base and provide real-time assistance in hypercritical mission environments. Therefore, high prospects of ultra-reliable low latency communications in delivering very low end-to-end latency, high reliability, and dynamic multiplexing design, which promotes machine-to-machine, human-to-machine, or human-to-human communication, which are anticipated to boost the growth of the 5G in defense market during the forecast period.Increase in number of autonomous defense vehicles, drones, and robots; rise in support of government toward development of 5G, and surge in demand for surveillance activities are expected to drive the global 5G in defense market growth during the forecast period . However, cybersecurity threats to 5G network and high infrastructure costs for the deployment of 5G are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in 5G network and upgradation of military bases are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd,Nokia Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd,NEC Corporation,Thales Group,L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,Raytheon Technologies Corporation,Ligado Networks,Wind River Systems, Inc.

