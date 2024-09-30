Texas Mutual Insurance and TAMACC Promote Workplace Office Safety to Improve Your Bottom Line

BUDA, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A safe business not only saves you money but ensures your employees remain productive, healthy, and even more motivated. Implementing workplace safety measures in an office setting, though often overlooked, is crucial to fostering a productive environment. By putting best practices to work, your company can see the difference a safer workforce can make—not just in employee well-being but for your financial bottom line.



While business offices may not face the same risks as construction or manufacturing industries, accidents and injuries are still a significant concern. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), office environments are prone to incidents like slips, trips, falls, ergonomic issues, and repetitive stress injuries. These risks remain prevalent, even in low-risk environments.

In 2020 alone, the BLS reported 2.7 million non-fatal workplace injuries and illnesses across all industries. 1.2 incidents per 100 full-time workers were reported in office settings, demonstrating the need for proper safety protocols, even in professional service industries.

Common office injuries

Slips, trips, and falls : Loose carpeting, wet floors, and cluttered walkways are frequent causes of office injuries.

: Loose carpeting, wet floors, and cluttered walkways are frequent causes of office injuries. Ergonomic injuries : Poorly set-up workstations can lead to musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain, neck strain, and carpal tunnel syndrome from repetitive motions.

: Poorly set-up workstations can lead to musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain, neck strain, and carpal tunnel syndrome from repetitive motions. Struck by objects : Falling office supplies, improperly stacked materials, or filing cabinets can pose serious risks.

: Falling office supplies, improperly stacked materials, or filing cabinets can pose serious risks. Lifting injuries : Improper lifting techniques can cause muscle strains, particularly when handling heavy office equipment.

: Improper lifting techniques can cause muscle strains, particularly when handling heavy office equipment. Electrical accidents: Exposed wiring, overloaded outlets, and faulty devices can lead to shocks or fires.



Repetitive stress injuries

Long hours spent at desks can often lead to Repetitive Stress Injuries (RSIs), such as carpal tunnel syndrome, which can develop over time and lead to long-term discomfort.

Why safety measures matter

"Workplace safety is not just about avoiding severe accidents; it’s about preventing injuries before they happen," said Samuel Guzman, TAMACC Chairman of The Board. "Even minor accidents can disrupt productivity, increase employee downtime, and drive up business costs."

Effective safety policies, such as ergonomic workstation designs, regular safety inspections, and employee training, can significantly reduce the risk of injuries in the office. By fostering a culture of safety and awareness, businesses can create healthier environments for employees, reducing preventable accidents and boosting productivity.

As office workforces continue to expand, prioritizing safety measures is more critical than ever. By working with a partner like Texas Mutual Insurance, you can develop a robust safety program tailored to your business needs. For a detailed guide on building safer workplaces, visit Texas Mutual’s Workplace Safety Program .

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to over 75,000 businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers’ comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual’s mission.

