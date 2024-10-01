Rep. Buckley Visits Kirby STEM Academy to tour SmartLab

Representative Buckley and Dr. Fields, Superintendent of Judson ISD discuss STEM learning. Rosa Saunders, Principal of Kirby STEM Academy provides tour to Representative Buckley. Judson ISD Board Members and Faculty enjoying SmartLab technology!

The addition of the STEM program positions our students for success in fields that are shaping the future.” — Dr. Fields, Judson ISD Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰. When Kirby STEM Academy/Kirby Middle School opened this fall, students found an innovative learning experience waiting for them. That’s because Kirby Middle School has added a special kind of classroom called a SmartLab, developed by Creative Learning Systems.

Kirby Middle School was honored to host Representative Brad Buckley, Chairman of the Texas House Public Education Committee, on September 3, 2024. Judson ISD Superintendent Dr. Fields and Principal Rosas Saunders led Representative Buckley and several superintendents from nearby school districts on a tour of the innovative campus. The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the impact of the new Texas accountability framework on school districts and explore how cutting-edge learning environments like the SmartLab will help students excel under the new system.

Principal Rosas Saunders explains, “The SmartLab is a state-of-the-art learning environment where students will use applied technology to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).” She continued, “Students will also develop next-generation skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity, through engaged, active, and social problem-solving. This ensures our students are well-equipped to meet the challenges in the world around them.”

The focus on STEM is critical for future success. According to the U.S. Department of Education, students proficient in STEM fields are expected to play a major role in an economy where STEM occupations are projected to grow by 10.5% from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all other professions. Additionally, STEM jobs, on average, offer higher median wages than non-STEM jobs—almost twice as high in some fields. Studies also show that students exposed to STEM programs are more likely to pursue post-secondary education in these disciplines, leading to high-paying, in-demand careers in fields like engineering, computer science, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

Dr. Fields, Judson ISD Superintendent, added, “I know our students will be excited by the new SmartLab. Our community should certainly be proud of this new learning resource. The addition of the STEM program positions our students for success in fields that are shaping the future.”

To learn more about the new SmartLab, go to the school’s website at www.kirby.judsonisd.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗞𝗶𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹:

Kirby Middle School is a public school in San Antonio, Texas, serving approximately 900 students in grades 6-8. The mission at Kirby Middle School, part of Judson Independent School District, is to provide a quality education that inspires and empowers all students to reach their full potential as lifelong learners and responsible citizens.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀:

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab® , has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

To learn more, visit: https://www.smartlablearning.com.

