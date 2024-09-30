Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 9% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $1.98 or 1% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of
Electricity (cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		 

Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 7.052 3.340 10.392
Commercial 6.992 3.206 10.198
Industrial 6.871 1.991 8.862
Farm 7.002 5.063 12.065
Irrigation 6.786 0.000 6.786
Oil & Gas 6.867 2.491 9.358
Lighting 6.115 1.953 8.068
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 7.002 4.508 11.510
Borradaile REA 7.002 4.133 11.135
Braes REA 7.002 4.802 11.804
Claysmore REA 7.002 6.010 13.012
Devonia REA 7.002 3.639 10.641
Heart River REA 7.002 3.862 10.864
Kneehill REA 7.002 4.467 11.469
Mackenzie REA 7.002 4.248 11.250
Myrnam REA 7.002 4.338 11.340
Zawale REA 7.002 4.339 11.341 


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

