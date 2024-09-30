Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for October is approximately 9% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $1.98 or 1% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.









Rate Class



Market Cost of

Electricity (cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh)



Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 7.052 3.340 10.392 Commercial 6.992 3.206 10.198 Industrial 6.871 1.991 8.862 Farm 7.002 5.063 12.065 Irrigation 6.786 0.000 6.786 Oil & Gas 6.867 2.491 9.358 Lighting 6.115 1.953 8.068 Farm - REA Beaver REA 7.002 4.508 11.510 Borradaile REA 7.002 4.133 11.135 Braes REA 7.002 4.802 11.804 Claysmore REA 7.002 6.010 13.012 Devonia REA 7.002 3.639 10.641 Heart River REA 7.002 3.862 10.864 Kneehill REA 7.002 4.467 11.469 Mackenzie REA 7.002 4.248 11.250 Myrnam REA 7.002 4.338 11.340 Zawale REA 7.002 4.339 11.341

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com

