Mifepristone and Misoprostol are Not “Controlled Dangerous Substances”: The American College of Medical Toxicology Issues Position Statement

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) has released a position statement, "Mifepristone and Misoprostol are Not Controlled Dangerous Substances," in advance of the Louisiana law labeling them as such going into effect on October 1st.

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May of 2024, Louisiana enacted a law classifying mifepristone and misoprostol as Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, akin to medications that pose risks for addiction and misuse, such as opioids and benzodiazepines. This law makes unauthorized possession or distribution of either of these medications a felony, punishable by hefty fines and prison terms of up to 10 years.





The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) , a leading toxicology society, whose members comprise physicians board certified in medical toxicology, and healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, with advanced training in pharmacology, is particularly well-positioned to accurately assess this issue. ACMT has issued a position statement, “Mifepristone and Misoprostol are Not Controlled Dangerous Substances,” which has also been endorsed by the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT) , an organization of scientists and clinicians in research, education, prevention and treatment of diseases caused by drugs.





According to Andrew Stolbach, MD, FACMT, Chair of the ACMT Position Statements Committee, “the position statement released by ACMT asserts that these medications do not meet the criteria for controlled substances, and warns that this classification is not consistent with decades of scientific evidence regarding the safety, misuse, and addiction potential of these medications.” Additionally the statement details how this action may lead to harm, diminished capacity for quality patient care, and sets a troubling precedent for pharmaceutical regulation.





The statement further covers why and how the new classification may have far-reaching unintended negative effects. Unlike traditional Schedule IV substances, illegal possession of mifepristone or misoprostol typically does not involve misuse for euphoria. The requirement for special storage and documentation could hinder pharmacy operations, impacting the availability of these medications during emergencies, such as postpartum hemorrhage. Furthermore, these harsh penalties could drive individuals to seek more dangerous alternatives or avoid necessary medical care due to fear of legal repercussions.





The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians board certification in medical toxicology and other professionals with expertise in this area. ACMT members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents, and work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

