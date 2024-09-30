Sift Earns #1 Spot in All Fraud Prevention Categories in G2’s Fall 2024 Reports

AI-powered fraud prevention platform outpaces all companies in Fraud Detection, Risk-Based Authentication, and E-commerce Fraud Protection based on hundreds of customer reviews

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, today announced that it has achieved the number one ranking in all three fraud prevention-related categories in G2’s Fall 2024 Reports: Fraud Detection, Risk-Based Authentication, and E-commerce Fraud Protection. With thousands of customer reviews fueling G2’s rankings, Sift's top ranking is based on a number of factors including customer satisfaction, ease of use, and the effectiveness of its fraud prevention solutions.



G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, and its rankings are determined primarily by authentic user reviews and market presence. With over 150,000 software products and services featured on G2, only the top-ranked are recognized each quarter based on category, company size, location, and report type.

“As fraud actors embrace new technologies like generative AI to steal from consumers and businesses, AI-powered fraud solutions have become a business necessity to fight back,” said Armen Najarian, Sift’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Earning the top spot in all three fraud categories in G2's latest reports is powerful validation that Sift’s approach is winning in the market, and that our platform effectively protects our customers from evolving digital risk, allowing them to grow fearlessly.”

“We typically see only around 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports, so it’s a major accomplishment that Sift has been recognized this season,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “We extend our congratulations to Sift for receiving praise through authentic customer reviews, powering its rankings on the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.”

Highlights of recent Sift user reviews on G2 include:

“ This is obviously the only program any merchant needs to cover all aspects of possible fraud. Sift has helped us base major fraud decisions more so than any other platform. Sift helps us narrow down bot farms, identify fraud quickly, and their customer service team stays very involved.”

“ Sift can analyze multiple types of fraud, including payment fraud, account takeover, content abuse, and promo abuse. This makes it a versatile solution for businesses with various fraud risks. Sift also provides real-time analysis of transactions, allowing us to act on potential fraud immediately.”

“ Sift is excellent! It gives me everything I need to complete my reviews, making me feel secure about the decision I'm making.”

“ Incredible tool to catch fraudsters — Sift is a powerful tool for risk management and fraud prevention, offering accuracy, flexibility, and real-time capabilities. Highly recommended for businesses seeking to strengthen their fraud prevention strategies.”

“ Expert-built models. Sift's machine learning models are built and refined by experienced fraud prevention experts. Its platform supports businesses worldwide, adapting to regional fraud patterns. Sift helps us to expand globally safely without the pressure of fraud.”



About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

