Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim Financial Report
|
PRESS RELEASE
Financial Information
|Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim Financial Report
Boulogne-Billancourt, September 30, 2024
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2024 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the “Interim Financial Report 2024” issued in French):
|
Financial calendar
|2024
|October 24 after market closes
|Q3 2024 revenues
Financial calendar: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/agenda/Pages/default.aspx
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook
|
Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Community Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
|
Damien BUFFET
Cegedim
Head of financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
damien.buffet@cegedim.com
|
Céline PARDO
Agence Becoming RP
Media Relations Consultant
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com
Attachment
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.