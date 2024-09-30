



Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 30, 2024

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2024 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the “Interim Financial Report 2024” issued in French):

At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt



on its website https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

Financial calendar

2024 October 24 after market closes Q3 2024 revenues

Financial calendar: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/agenda/Pages/default.aspx

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook

