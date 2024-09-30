Submit Release
Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim Financial Report

     
 

  Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 30, 2024

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2024 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the “Interim Financial Report 2024” issued in French):

  • At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

Financial calendar

2024 October 24 after market closes Q3 2024 revenues

Financial calendar: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/agenda/Pages/default.aspx

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Community Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr		 Damien BUFFET
Cegedim
Head of financial communication


Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
damien.buffet@cegedim.com		 Céline PARDO
Agence Becoming RP
Media Relations Consultant


Tel.:        +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com		  

