Utah and Southern Nevada Families Have New Option for Halloween Fun at Zion Jellystone Park

Trick-or-treating with Yogi Bear, zombie dances and costume contests among the activities

Water slides, pools and lake open throughout October

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort near Zion National Park is now open, welcoming families with giant water slides, a heated pool, a lazy river, a man-made lake and a full schedule of Halloween themed weekends. The first-of-its-kind resort destination in Southern Utah, Jellystone Park Zion features fully equipped, luxury glamping cabins and deluxe RV sites, all set against a stunning mountain backdrop.

Both overnight and daily guests are welcome. In addition to cabins, “daycation pods” featuring air conditioning, TVs, refrigerators and microwaves are available for day use.

Multimedia here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9fnh55iz3gvobiojya02t/ALwxTgWOvU1BE6OnfuEQZYc?rlkey=s957ubbfm5k8muycyonw2m238&st=76u9byx7&dl=0

With more than 75 franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

The much-anticipated resort in Hurricane opened Memorial Day weekend and is getting rave reviews from kids and parents. “As the father of several kids, I know how important it is for families to spend time and have fun together,” said Scott Nielson, the local entrepreneur who developed it. “There is no other place like Jellystone Park in Utah or Nevada, making it the perfect spot for fall school breaks and getaways.”

Nielson added that the resort’s popular water attractions will be open all month long, including its floating obstacle course. Namesake Yogi Bear will be on hand to entertain kids, along with Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo.

Jellystone Park locations nationwide are renowned for their Halloween-themed weekends that delight everyone with scary and not-so-scary activities. Jellystone Park Zion has conjured up four Halloween weekends packed with fun starting October 4. Guests can trick-or-treat with the Yogi Bear characters, grow magic pumpkins, enter costume contests, and enjoy dance parties with monsters and zombies.

Visit www.zionjellystonepark.com for more information on overnight stays and day visits, and to make reservations.

Address: 505 South Sand Hollow Rd., Hurricane, Utah 84737

Phone: 866.934.5267

Website/social media: www.jellystonezion.com and @jellystonezionutah

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s24)

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

