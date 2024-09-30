Greenbeard Now Available as a High-Spirited Audiobook Experience

Greenbeard, from author Richard James Bentley, is now available as the high-spirited audiobook experience it was always meant to be. Colby Elliott has been producing and narrating audiobooks since 2010.

A Cambridge-educated lawyer turned pirate, an endearing motley crew of swashbucklers and some unexpected villains are masterfully voiced by Colby Elliott.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a Cambridge-educated lawyer exchanges his briefcase for a cutlass and becomes a Caribbean pirate? The answer lies in Richard James Bentley’s frolicsome adventure, Greenbeard, which is now available for the first time as an audiobook, brought to life by multiple award-winning voice artist Colby Elliott.

“I narrated this audiobook because of the wonderful plot and amazing variety of characters. Pirates and aliens? Yes, please!” said Elliott, who has been producing and narrating audiobooks since 2010.

Greenbeard introduces audiences to Captain Sylvestre de Greybagges, a 17th-century Cambridge-educated lawyer turned Caribbean pirate, as comfortable debating the virtues of William Shakespeare, Isaac Newton and compound interest as he is wielding a cutlass, needling archrival Henry Morgan and parsing rum-soaked gossip for his next target. When a pepper monger’s loose tongue lets out a rumor about a fleet loaded with silver, the Captain sets sail only to find himself in a close encounter of a very different kind.

After escaping with his sanity barely intact and his beard transformed to an alarming bright green, Greybagges rallies The Ark de Triomphe crew for a revenge-fueled, thrill-a-minute adventure to the ends of the earth and beyond.

Brimming with hilarious puns, masterful historical allusions and nonstop literary hijinks, Greenbeard is a swashbuckling sci-fi mashup ideal for fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean and Doctor Who franchises.

Astute audiobook listeners will note sly references to Thomas Pynchon, Treasure Island, 1940s cinema and notable historical figures. Ultimately, Greenbeard offers a mélange of delights that will captivate audiences with its rollicking adventure, rich descriptions of food and fashion, and learned asides into scientific, philosophical and colonial history.

“The characters, the wordplay (puns especially), and the whimsical nature of the story just builds and builds,” Elliott added. “This is a fun, wonderful listen that audiences will be talking about and quoting for many months to come.”

About the Voice Artist

Colby Elliott graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with bachelor’s degrees in Speech Communication/Theatre Arts, English (Literature Emphasis) and Language Arts Education. He has worked as a freelance journalist, voice-over artist and opera chorus cast member.

Elliott also worked as a theater instructor for 12 years, teaching both middle and high school students while earning his master’s degree in Applied Communication from the University of Denver.

In 2010, he launched Last Word Audio while also being a stay-at-home dad. Elliott is also the author of the Stay-at-Home Shaman series of urban fantasy novellas and the Nerdly Travels series of travelogues.

For more information, visit www.lastwordaudio.com, or follow the author on X (@colbyelliott), Instagram (colby.elliott), Threads (colby.elliott) and Facebook (colby.elliott1 or Last Word Audio).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Audible-Greenbeard/dp/B0DCGNX6ZR

Greenbeard

Audiobook Publisher: Last Word Audio

Release Date: September 19, 2024

ASIN: B0DCGNX6ZR

Available from Amazon.com

