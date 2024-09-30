State Soil Conservation Board Meeting - 9.10.24

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 5, 2024) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at MADE@Plainfield (1610 Reeves Rd, Plainfield, IN 46168).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

To join the meeting online click here

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 417 552 811#

Prior to the public meeting, the State Soil Conservation Board will hold an executive session for discussion on personnel concerning any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction; (Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1 (b)(6)) pursuant to Indiana Code 14-32-2-1.

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

