Harvest season is here; Dept. of Ag shares tips to stay safe around farm equipment on roads

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 11, 2024) — Harvest season is officially underway for Indiana’s 94,000 farmers, which means more slow-moving farm equipment will be on Indiana’s rural roads and highways. To keep Hoosiers safe this year, state agencies are asking motorists to be alert and patient, as they share the road with farm equipment this fall.

“The fall is an exciting time for all Hoosiers as the temperatures cool and the leaves turn colors. And Hoosier farmers share that excitement as they prepare to begin harvest,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “While traveling rural roads and highways this fall, remember to watch for large farm equipment moving between fields as they work to harvest the crops, and be sure to know the proper steps to safely navigate around.”

In 2022 four vehicles were involved in crashes with farm equipment in Indiana which resulted in one death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Moving farm equipment can be one of the most dangerous parts of a farmers job,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “When motorists know how to safely navigate around farm equipment, our roads are safer. By working together, farmers and everyday Hoosiers can ensure they arrive safely to their destination.”

Farm equipment during harvest season could include tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks hauling agricultural products. These vehicles are wide, sometimes taking up most of the road, and often travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.

The following list includes several safety tips for motorists approaching large farm equipment:

Farmers will pull over when they are able to let motorists pass, but it may take time for them to get to a safe place to do so.

Be alert. Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the road.

Be careful when passing. Do not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure or tunnel.

Do not try to pass a slow-moving vehicle on the left without ensuring that the vehicle is not planning a left turn. It may appear that the driver is pulling over for you to pass when it is actually preparing to turn. You will drive right into its path, endangering yourself and the farmer.

Avoid tailgating, as some farm equipment might have to make sudden stops along the road.

Allow plenty of time to get to a destination, be aware of alternate routes and avoid distractions.

“When you see farmers out working and moving from field to field, please be patient as they work to harvest their crops which are needed to help feed our communities and the world,” said Doug Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent. “Let’s all work together to help ensure everyone’s safety on our roadways.”

For a list of safety tips, click here or visit isda.in.gov. Click here for a video message created by Hoosier Ag Today, in partnership with Keystone Corporative. The following organizations will be working together to share this important safety message during planting season: Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police.

###

Click here for an audio recording of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

Click here for an audio recording of ISDA Director Don Lamb.

Note for the media: Below is an image of a combine traveling along a rural road in Indiana moving between fields. Download the photo here.