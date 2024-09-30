Indiana State Fair Board District 6 elections - 9.17.24
About this Event
Indiana State Fair Board District 6 elections
INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 11, 2024) — Indiana State Fair Board elections for District 6 will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds (1900 E Main St., Danville, IN 46122) in the North and South Hall.
The meeting will be open to the public and voting shall be done in a public manner. The Indiana State Fair Board advises and assists with planning the Indiana State Fair. For more information on the election process, click here.
###
