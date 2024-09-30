ICCPP Invited to GTNF 2024 Driving Sustainable Development with Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 24 to 26, 2024, the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) was successfully held in Athens, Greece. This year's theme, "Advancing Responsible Innovation," attracted nearly 300 industry elites, public health experts, and government representatives from 56 countries and regions worldwide.







Since its inception in 2008, GTNF has continuously discussed and explored the direction of industry transformation and development, earning the title of the “Davos of the Tobacco Industry.” As a representative of the global new tobacco industry driven by technology, ICCPP was once again invited to participate, fostering discussions and sharing experiences to promote a more sustainable and responsible direction for the global industry. This is the third consecutive year that ICCPP has been invited to participate in the forum.

The main discussions of this year's GTNF forum revolved around several key topics, including Innovation in a Regulated Environment, Industry Innovators, Tackling Societal Concerns Through Technology, Global Regulatory Environment, Meeting Consumer Needs, and Sustainability. Each of these topics highlights the industry's unwavering commitment to embracing innovation while effectively navigating the complexities of regulatory challenges. Additionally, they underscore the necessity of addressing societal issues through technological advancements and ensuring that consumer needs are met sustainably and responsibly.

This is highly compatible with the long-term objectives of the ICCPP. During the forum, ICCPP called on the attendees, stating, “A responsible industry must strictly adhere to compliance standards and continuously innovate through technology to minimize harm to users.” ICCPP has been focusing its efforts on three key areas: product innovation, technology innovation and brand innovation. The organization concentrates on new technologies, new products, and new processes, upholding the innovative concept of "user first, experience prioritized."

By launching unique innovative products tailored to different markets, ICCPP aims to meet local users' cultural needs while ensuring compliance with market regulations. Through innovation, the company supports the sustainable development of the industry and diligently meets consumer demands.

The following examples of ICCPP's innovations in product development, technological advancements, and branding strategies reflect the company's keen insight into market trends and demands, as well as its proactive response to consumer expectations.

Product Innovation: User-First, Experience-Priority

In terms of product innovation, ICCPP focuses on new technologies, products, and processes, adhering to the philosophy of "user-first and experience-priority." Recently, the company launched an innovative product with a detachable battery for the European market, meeting practical user needs while extending the device’s lifespan and promoting resource recycling. This innovative product not only meets the market demand for environmental protection but also demonstrates ICCPP's commitment to promoting sustainable development.

Technology Innovation: Breakthroughs in Gene Tree Ceramic Core

Regarding technological innovation, the atomizing core is a critical component of electronic vaping products and has always been a key focus for ICCPP. The company has driven ongoing research and development efforts, resulting in significant advancements and breakthroughs in two core indicators of ceramic atomization cores: the corresponding e-liquid capacity and device wattage. Additionally, ICCPP has made improvements in stability and safety, effectively addressing long-standing scientific challenges in the industry. Gene Tree ceramic mesh core quickly gained recognition and positive feedback in the Southeast Asian market due to its advantages in flavor authenticity, product harm reduction, and user experience.

Brand Innovation: Creating Meaningful Connections through Differentiation

For brand innovation, ICCPP emphasizes the emotional connection between brand value and consumers. Technical and product innovations are aimed at ultimately achieving brand differentiation. This is crucial for ICCPP, a company that has product coverage in over 70 countries, to stand out in a highly competitive market. To cater to the diverse markets of various countries and regions, ICCPP collaborates closely with local partners to develop products that comply with local regulations and align with consumer tastes and preferences, thereby achieving differentiation and localization while enhancing user experience and strengthening brand value.

In addition to the three innovations mentioned above, ICCPP has made significant strides in intelligent production this year. Its self-developed Smart IoT Production Monitoring Platform employs advanced digital technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and cloud computing, to continuously enhance its digital management capabilities while reducing production and operational costs.

Driven by technology and led by innovation, ICCPP is committed to pushing boundaries and achieving continued success. The company focuses on enhancing technological innovation and brand development, leveraging years of advanced atomization technology and extensive industry experience to drive product innovation, technological reform, intelligent manufacturing, and sustainable practices.

In conclusion, ICCPP is dedicated to advancing responsible innovation. By continuously enhancing cutting-edge technology and prioritizing sustainability, the company actively develops innovative solutions while fostering collaboration and engagement in the industry. ICCPP seeks to be a leading representative of an industry that values both progress and responsibility.

Contact Person: Victor.liu

Email: victor@iccpp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e2cabf-a981-42e3-b0cd-d2d2a5e2da78

ICCPP Invited to GTNF 2024 Driving Sustainable Development with Innovation ICCPP Invited to GTNF 2024 Driving Sustainable Development with Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.