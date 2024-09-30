Submit Release
Highwoods Reports No Notable Damage from Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) reports after having conducted a thorough assessment of its Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee properties that its buildings have not sustained any notable damage.

Ted Klinck, President and CEO stated, “We are fortunate all members of the Highwoods family are safe. Our team did terrific work preparing for the hurricane and we are thankful to have fared so well. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been hit hard by this storm and need support from our greater community.”

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

