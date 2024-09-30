Injured Hiker Carried Down from Edmands Path

CONTACT:

September 29, 2024

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On Sunday, September 29 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on Edmands Path in Sargent’s Purchase, approximately 2 miles from the Edmands Path trailhead parking lot. Officials say that Kyleigh Burns, 25, of Somerville, MA, was hiking up the trail when she slipped and fell suffering a lower-leg injury. Members of her hiking party attempted to treat the injury and continue on, but Burns could not bear any weight, so a call to 911 was made. While waiting for rescuers, Burns was able to descend with assistance from her hiking companions and by scooting herself down the trail approximately 1,000 feet before rescuers arrived.

Along with Conservation Officers, 22 volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR) responded to the call. Rescuers hiked up Edmands Path, placed Burns into a rescue litter, and carried her down the trail to the parking lot arriving at 4:30 p.m. Burns declined an ambulance ride and instead chose to seek medical treatment by having her hiking companions driver her to a medical facility.

Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue are volunteer search and rescue organizations whose members dedicate their time and money to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to AVSAR and PEMI SAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at http://www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.