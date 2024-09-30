Pretzelmaker Adds a Bucket List Worthy Menu Item – Bucket of Bites!

The Innovator of Pretzel Bites Launches Bucket of Bites to Elevate Snack Game

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker , owned by FAT Brands Inc . and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is crossing an item off its menu bucket list. Starting Sept. 30 at participating locations, the chain is rolling out the ultimate shareable item—Bucket of Bites. Available in sweet and savory flavors, the all-new Bucket of Bites, 85 ounces in size, features mounds of Pretzel Bites served with six different sauces of the fans’ choice, including customer-favorites such as Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Honey Mustard and Cream Cheese.

Whether tailgating, celebrating or gathering with friends, the Bucket of Bites provides a crave-able and convenient snack for all to dig into. Made from scratch every day with the freshest ingredients, Pretzelmaker’s signature Pretzel Bites served with a variety of dipping sauces are perfect for sharing and pairing with the brand’s fresh, all-natural lemonade.

"As we head into fall with football, large gatherings, and events, we wanted to create a new menu option that caters to our guests' needs – more Pretzel Bites and more fun!” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. "Our biggest offering, Bucket of Bites, is for the biggest Pretzelmaker fans, and is sure to satisfy every craving for our fresh-baked snack."

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has nearly 200 locations worldwide and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

