Community Engagement Sessions for Delaware Climate Action Plan Update Planned

Attendees Can Share Ideas, Suggestions

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy will hold a series of community engagement sessions in late October to gather input on updating the state’s Climate Action Plan.

“Stakeholders, community groups and individuals were key to development of the Climate Action Plan in the spring and fall of 2020,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “By utilizing the Plan as our playbook for reducing emissions and increasing resiliency, we have made progress toward our climate action goals, and this update will help identify and determine the next steps we need to take to continue to move forward.”

Gov. John Carney released the Climate Action Plan in November, 2021. In 2023, the legislature passed and Gov. Carney signed the Climate Change Solutions Act which, among other requirements, set a short-term goal of reducing emissions 50 percent from a 2005 baseline by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, consistent with recommendations in the Climate Action Plan.

The community engagement sessions will be held in each county from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Tuesday, October 22, Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

Tuesday, October 29, CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown.

Wednesday, October 30, Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle.

The sessions will provide an opportunity for attendees to share their ideas and suggestions with staff on how Delaware should prepare for and address statewide climate change impacts. Participants will be able to engage in a variety of activities at each drop-in style session. In addition to learning about actions the state has already taken, participants can help set goals for the plan and share ideas for actions the state should take to meet those goals. State experts on emissions reduction and resiliency will also be on hand to answer questions and share tools and resources with attendees.

Visitors can arrive at any time during the three-hour sessions, engage with the various informational tables and activities, and learn about other opportunities to be involved in the 2025 Climate Action Plan update.

Visit de.gov/climateplan to read the 2021 Climate Action Plan and learn more about Delaware’s response to climate change.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

